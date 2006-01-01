A Guide to Manzanita, Oregon Vacation Rentals, N. Coast

(Manzanita, Oregon) – This part of the north Oregon coast is covered in misty mystery and stunning scenery, and in a way not typical of other areas of the region. The vacation rentals in the Manzanita and Nehalem Bay area reflect that, with a vibrant sense of the beachy and retro, as well as the stunningly upscale, all cloistered in this magnificent and dense rainforest. Here is just a sampling.

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC is all over the area, including along the Nehalem River. It's not only beachfront and oceanfront vacation homes available here. The vacation rental firm also has numerous houses at Falcon Cove, Manzanita's Neahkanie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, and as far south as Cape Meares, near Oceanside. Some pet friendly.

Some truly stunning architectural examples lurk here, and they come in all sizes: large homes to small, romantic cottages; oceanfront townhomes to unique charmers. Depending on the home, you may find laundry facilities, stereos, fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen with gas range, large decks, back decks, indoor or outdoor hot tubs, Jacuzzis, wet bars, barbecues, garages, crab cookers, and maybe even a fire pit or a home with a boat moorage or a sauna. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com

Manzanita Rental Company has more than 70 homes are under its umbrella, which are either sitting on the beachfront of Mananita, near the golf course, or up on misty Neahkahnie Mountain. Some have considerable room for large groups, or there are smaller cottages for intimate getaways for two. Amenities could include: rock fireplace, large deck complete with a hot tub, breakfast bar, woodstove, Jacuzzi tub, gas BBQ, large living spaces, reading nooks, free DSL, games and books and even a swing set for kids. Big homes to classic beach digs where you may find delights like hardwood floors, small apartments with separate entry, light knotty wood walls, open beam ceilings, skylights or lots of windows, or perhaps a landscaped yard. There are pet friendly homes, and great deals for extended stays. 686 Manzanita Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 800-579-9801. 503-368-6797. www.manzanitarentals.com

Sunset Vacation Rentals has over 100 vacation homes all around this part of the north Oregon coast, including Mananita, the fancy Neah-Kah-Nie development, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. Quite a few are pet friendly, all are very kid friendly and they come with a huge list of amenities, which vary depending on the home. They have bungalows for an intimate getaway to larger homes with cathedral ceilings; beach funk to cutting edge design. Many are on the oceanfront in Manzanita, and numerous rentals have expansive views from high vantage points.

Some of the really interesting finds include: knotty pine walls, a bunkhouse for kids, an executive office, homes close to the golf course or state park, vintage appliances, perhaps a stone slab fireplace, garden, DSL, a soaker tub, rock fireplace, woodstove, wet bar, wrap around decks, yards or views of a wilderness area. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

Oregon Beach Vacations has offices in Lincoln City and Cannon Beach, but they have vacation rentals all over the Oregon coast, including the Rockaway Beach and Manzanita area. Many in their Rockaway Beach/Manzanita roster have hot tubs and allow pets.

Some stand on secretive, expansive bluffs in exclusive developments; some are condos or sophisticated homes practically on the beach. Amenities are extensive and numerous, with quite an array of luxury homes. Full kitchens, laundry facilities, oceanfront, ocean view, garden view and homes that are studios to elaborate mansions with eight bedrooms are part of their massive catalog.1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com.

Rockaway Retreat - Rockaway Beach Vacation Rental. A beautiful and brand new addition to the north coast town that's just four blocks to the beach. An even quicker walk to downtown Rockaway Beach. A turnaround driveway is one highlight. Open plan floor gives way to spacious kitchen and bar area, with dining room and living room. Also comes with a Jacuzzi, bath and shower. Other amenities include TV/DVD, propane barbecue, DVD collection, books and games, patio furniture, firepit, Dish TV and washer and dryer. A very private back deck that includes a barbecue and firepit. Lovely front porch. One king bed, two queens and one blow-up mattress. Enjoy close access to beaches, quick drive to Nehalem Bay, Tillamook Bay, crabbing, fishing, Manzanita's long beaches. Many awesome restaurants in the area. Through Beach-Break Vacation Rentals, LLC (office in Nehalem). 503-368-3865. Website here.

Around the bend, in the bayside town of Wheeler, Wheeler on the Bay Lodging hosts not just a very lovely motel on the water but some larger rooms that can be used as vacation rentals – all right against stunning, pristine Nehalem Bay.

At least one upstairs suite that has incredible bay views. These can be utilized as longer term vacation rentals; extended stays for the artist, musician or writer looking for a cozy hideaway, or just anyone wanting to kick it on the coast for a bit longer than usual.

These are luxury rooms, spacious and come with numerous amenities. Perfect for families or just romantic vacations. They come with fireplaces, microwave, fridge, TV with DVD player, free movie rentals and coffee maker (coffee, tea, hot chocolate, apple cider). Some suites include hot tub spas, with in-room massages available. Highway 101, 580 Marine, Wheeler, Oregon. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. www.beachconnection.net/news/wheeler_onbay_lodge.php

