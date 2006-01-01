Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

A Guide to Manzanita, Oregon Vacation Rentals, N. Coast

Published 10/17/2013

(Manzanita, Oregon) – This part of the north Oregon coast is covered in misty mystery and stunning scenery, and in a way not typical of other areas of the region. The vacation rentals in the Manzanita and Nehalem Bay area reflect that, with a vibrant sense of the beachy and retro, as well as the stunningly upscale, all cloistered in this magnificent and dense rainforest. Here is just a sampling.

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC is all over the area, including along the Nehalem River. It's not only beachfront and oceanfront vacation homes available here. The vacation rental firm also has numerous houses at Falcon Cove, Manzanita's Neahkanie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, and as far south as Cape Meares, near Oceanside. Some pet friendly.

Some truly stunning architectural examples lurk here, and they come in all sizes: large homes to small, romantic cottages; oceanfront townhomes to unique charmers. Depending on the home, you may find laundry facilities, stereos, fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen with gas range, large decks, back decks, indoor or outdoor hot tubs, Jacuzzis, wet bars, barbecues, garages, crab cookers, and maybe even a fire pit or a home with a boat moorage or a sauna. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com

Manzanita Rental Company has more than 70 homes are under its umbrella, which are either sitting on the beachfront of Mananita, near the golf course, or up on misty Neahkahnie Mountain. Some have considerable room for large groups, or there are smaller cottages for intimate getaways for two. Amenities could include: rock fireplace, large deck complete with a hot tub, breakfast bar, woodstove, Jacuzzi tub, gas BBQ, large living spaces, reading nooks, free DSL, games and books and even a swing set for kids. Big homes to classic beach digs where you may find delights like hardwood floors, small apartments with separate entry, light knotty wood walls, open beam ceilings, skylights or lots of windows, or perhaps a landscaped yard. There are pet friendly homes, and great deals for extended stays. 686 Manzanita Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 800-579-9801. 503-368-6797. www.manzanitarentals.com

Sunset Vacation Rentals has over 100 vacation homes all around this part of the north Oregon coast, including Mananita, the fancy Neah-Kah-Nie development, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. Quite a few are pet friendly, all are very kid friendly and they come with a huge list of amenities, which vary depending on the home. They have bungalows for an intimate getaway to larger homes with cathedral ceilings; beach funk to cutting edge design. Many are on the oceanfront in Manzanita, and numerous rentals have expansive views from high vantage points.

Some of the really interesting finds include: knotty pine walls, a bunkhouse for kids, an executive office, homes close to the golf course or state park, vintage appliances, perhaps a stone slab fireplace, garden, DSL, a soaker tub, rock fireplace, woodstove, wet bar, wrap around decks, yards or views of a wilderness area. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

Oregon Beach Vacations has offices in Lincoln City and Cannon Beach, but they have vacation rentals all over the Oregon coast, including the Rockaway Beach and Manzanita area. Many in their Rockaway Beach/Manzanita roster have hot tubs and allow pets.

Some stand on secretive, expansive bluffs in exclusive developments; some are condos or sophisticated homes practically on the beach. Amenities are extensive and numerous, with quite an array of luxury homes. Full kitchens, laundry facilities, oceanfront, ocean view, garden view and homes that are studios to elaborate mansions with eight bedrooms are part of their massive catalog.1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com.

Rockaway Retreat - Rockaway Beach Vacation Rental. A beautiful and brand new addition to the north coast town that's just four blocks to the beach. An even quicker walk to downtown Rockaway Beach. A turnaround driveway is one highlight. Open plan floor gives way to spacious kitchen and bar area, with dining room and living room. Also comes with a Jacuzzi, bath and shower. Other amenities include TV/DVD, propane barbecue, DVD collection, books and games, patio furniture, firepit, Dish TV and washer and dryer. A very private back deck that includes a barbecue and firepit. Lovely front porch. One king bed, two queens and one blow-up mattress. Enjoy close access to beaches, quick drive to Nehalem Bay, Tillamook Bay, crabbing, fishing, Manzanita's long beaches. Many awesome restaurants in the area. Through Beach-Break Vacation Rentals, LLC (office in Nehalem). 503-368-3865. Website here.

Around the bend, in the bayside town of Wheeler, Wheeler on the Bay Lodging hosts not just a very lovely motel on the water but some larger rooms that can be used as vacation rentals – all right against stunning, pristine Nehalem Bay.

At least one upstairs suite that has incredible bay views. These can be utilized as longer term vacation rentals; extended stays for the artist, musician or writer looking for a cozy hideaway, or just anyone wanting to kick it on the coast for a bit longer than usual.

These are luxury rooms, spacious and come with numerous amenities. Perfect for families or just romantic vacations. They come with fireplaces, microwave, fridge, TV with DVD player, free movie rentals and coffee maker (coffee, tea, hot chocolate, apple cider). Some suites include hot tub spas, with in-room massages available. Highway 101, 580 Marine, Wheeler, Oregon. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. www.beachconnection.net/news/wheeler_onbay_lodge.php

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

