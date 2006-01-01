Magicians to Wow Central Oregon Coast in Flurry of Shows

Published 03/23/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – This time, when they say a trip to the Oregon coast town of Lincoln City is magical – they really mean it. March 28 – 31 is the “It's No Illusion” festival of magic, featuring live performances of various up and comers in the slight-of-hand world, such as Matt Baker & Steve Hamilton, Hart Keene, Joe Black and Heather Pearl. The magicians will roam throughout the crowd at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, teaching guests tricks and illusions (above: magician Steve Hamilton).

Then for kids, there's even a Magic Camp held on those mornings, so spring breakers can get a headstart on a new career.

Seattle's Matt Baker is a Guinness World Record holder, and has performed his comedy stunt show in over 14 countries. He's been on Last Comic Standing and America’s Got Talent, and has won numerous awards out of Washington state. He's been on the stage for 20 years.

Joe Black has been a magician, stage hypnotist and hypnotherapist for 15 years.

Lincoln City

You may have spotted Hart Keen on America's Got Talent! In 2010, and he's been performing his brand of magic, mentlaism and comedy around the northwest for the last 12 years. He's been a regular at various casinos on the Oregon coast.

For the past 15 years, Heather Pearl has been entertaining small and large audiences in theaters and at County Fairs, Festivals, corporate events, libraries, grandmother’s birthday parties and just about every type of wild event you could imagine. She has trained in physical theatre and clown at Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theatre and at the SF School of Circus Arts.

Lincoln City at night

Audience participation is not just encouraged but urged in these shows. Each performance will be held at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with intermission at 7:15 p.m. Ticket price: $5 adults, $4 age 6-18; 5 and under free. For tickets call 541-994-9994.

On top of the shows by pro magicians, Lincoln City will host a magic camp for aspiring magicians. These happen Tuesday through Saturday – March 27 through 31 – from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. The camp is taught by the pros. $15 per person per day including props, ages 8 and up are welcome. Contact the Cultural Center 541-994-9994 to register. For information on the whole festival, visit www.oregoncoast.org.

