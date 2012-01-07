|
|
Oregon Coast Lodging Openings for Fourth of July
Published 07/01/2012
(Oregon Coast) – If you’re hoping to head to the Oregon coast for the Fourth of July you’re definitely not alone. You and tens of thousands of others will be flooding the hotels, motels and vacation rentals along the beaches. Consequently, room availability is quite rare right now, as most have been booked well ahead of time. (Above: fireworks in Rockaway Beach)
Oregon Coast Beach Connection has contacted approximately 1,000 lodgings around the coast and has received only a comparative handful of openings for the holiday. Most are even booked up for the third of July, as many events happen the night before Independence Day.
Some of those listed here may require two- or three-day minimums. Make sure you check for that ahead of time – and make sure you reserve now and do not wait last minute for the holiday. The weather expected to be especially prime this year inland as well as on the coast, so this will add to the flood of vacationers.
This list will be updated on Monday night.
General Oregon Coast
BeachcombersNW.com Last Minute 4th of July openings
Oregon Beach Vacations. Offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. Features homes in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway, Oceanside, Pacific City, Neskowin, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport and Yachats. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com
Seaside
Beachhouse Vacation Rentals, Inc. 570 S Roosevelt Drive. Seaside, Oregon. 800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com
Rogers Inn. 436 S. Downing. Seaside, Oregon. www.RogersInn.com. 503 738-7367.
The Gilbert Inn. 341 Beach Drive. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-9770. 1-800-410-9770. gilbertinn.com
Weiss' Paradise Suites & Vacation Rentals. 741 S. Downing St. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6691 or 800-738-6691. www.SeasideSuites.com
Sand and Sea Condos. 475 S Prom. Seaside, Oregon. www.sandandseaoregon.com
Inn of the Four Winds. 820 North Prom. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-9524 or 1-800-818-9524. www.innofthefourwinds.com
Sandy Cove Inn. 241 Ave U. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7473. www.sandycoveinn.net
Cannon Beach
Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. Sunset Ave. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com
Surfsand Resort. Beautiful upscale hotel, close to major fireworks displays of Manzanita and Seaside. 148 W. Gower. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2274. 800-547-6100. www.surfsand.com
Manzanita
Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Homes in Nehalem Bay, Rockaway areas. Hwy 101. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-3865. www.beach-break.com
Sunset Vacation Rentals. 186 Laneda. Manzanita, Oregon. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.
San Dune Inn. Pet friendly, kid-friendly. Many fun little amenities. www.sandune-inn-manzanita.com. 428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-5163
Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Homes in Nehalem Bay, Rockaway areas. Hwy 101. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-3865. www.beach-break.com
Sea Haven Motel. 520 Hwy 101 N, Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-8101. www.seahavenmotel.net
Ocean Side Cottages. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. (503) 355-3115 http://www.chamberorganizer.com/rockawaybeachchamber/mem_oceanside
Netarts, Oceanside
Oceanside Beach Rentals. Oceanside, Netarts areas. Office in Netarts. 503-515-9993. www.OSbeachrentals.com
Edgewater Motel and Vacation Rentals. 1020 1st St W Netarts, Oregon. 503-842-1300. www.oregoncoastmotels.com
Pacific City
Shorepine Vacation Rentals. 5975 Shorepine Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 877-549-2632. www.shorepinerentals.com
Inn at Cape Kiwanda. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. www.innatcapekiwanda.com
Neskowin
Proposal Rock Inn. 48988 Hwy 101 S. Neskowin, Oregon. 866-404-4974. www.proposalrockneskowin.com
Grey Fox Vacation Rentals. 48880 Hwy 101 S. Neskowin, Oregon. 888-720-2154. www.oregoncoast.com/greyfox
Lincoln City
Liberty Inn. 4990 NE Logan Rd. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-1777, 877-994-1777. www.libertyinn.com
Bella Beach Property Management. 24 Bella Beach Dr. Gleneden Beach (just s. of Lincoln City). 541-764-5700. www.bellabeach.com
Inn at Wecoma. 2945 NW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2984, 800-452-8981. www.innatwecoma.com.
The Looking Glass Inn, 861 SW 51st Street, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367, 541-996-3996, toll free at 800-843-4940 and website is www.lookingglass-inn.com.
Cavalier Condominiums. 325 NW Lancer St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-764-2352 or toll free 1-888-454-0880. www.cavaliercondos.com
Inn at Spanish Head Resort Hotel. On a cliff above the beach. 4009 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-8127. www.spanishhead.com
Beachcombers Haven Vacation Rentals. 7045 NW Glen Ave. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-764-2252. www.beachcombershaven.com
Captain Cook Inn. 2626 NE HWY 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2522 www.cataincookinn.com
Motel 6. 3517 NW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-9900. Motel6.com. (property #4172)
The Sands Condos, 1525 NW Harbor, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3443. www.thesandslincolncity.comEster Lee Motel. 3803 S.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-3606 or 888-996-3606 www,esterlee.com
Depoe Bay
Trollers Lodge, Highway 101. Depoe Bay, Oregon. www.trollerslodge.com 800-472-9335.
Ocean Spray Vacation Rentals (Harbor at Depoe Bay condos). 20 NW Sunset, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-961-1628 www.harbordepoebay.com
An Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous. 147 N Hwy 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-3455. www.whalesrendezvous.com
Newport
Agate Beach Motel. 175 NW Gilbert Way. Newport, Oregon (situated right above the tsunami dock). 541-265-8746. www.agatebeachmotel.com
Landing at Newport. On Yaquina Bay. 890 SE Bay Blvd., Newport, Oregon. 541-574-6777. 800-749-4993. www.thelandingatnewport.com
Yachats, Waldport
The Dublin House Motel. Comes with a pool. 251 west 7th. St. Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3703 866-922-4287. www.dublinhousemotel.com
Overleaf Lodge & Spa. Upscale lodging on the ocean. 280 Overleaf Lodge Lane. Yachats, Oregon. 800-338-0507. www.overleaflodge.com
Sea-Nik Vacation Rentals. 3138 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3036 http://www.seanikvacationrentals.com/
Bayshore Rentals. 2214 NW Bayshore Drive. Waldport, Oregon. 800-752-6321. www.bayshore-rentals.com
Oregon House. 94288 Highway 101. Yachats Oregon. 541-547-3329. www.oregonhouse.com
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
|