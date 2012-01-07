Oregon Coast Lodging Openings for Fourth of July

Published 07/01/2012

(Oregon Coast) – If you’re hoping to head to the Oregon coast for the Fourth of July you’re definitely not alone. You and tens of thousands of others will be flooding the hotels, motels and vacation rentals along the beaches. Consequently, room availability is quite rare right now, as most have been booked well ahead of time. (Above: fireworks in Rockaway Beach)

Oregon Coast Beach Connection has contacted approximately 1,000 lodgings around the coast and has received only a comparative handful of openings for the holiday. Most are even booked up for the third of July, as many events happen the night before Independence Day.

Some of those listed here may require two- or three-day minimums. Make sure you check for that ahead of time – and make sure you reserve now and do not wait last minute for the holiday. The weather expected to be especially prime this year inland as well as on the coast, so this will add to the flood of vacationers.

General Oregon Coast

BeachcombersNW.com Last Minute 4th of July openings

http://www.beachcombersnw.com/lastminutelistings/

Oregon Beach Vacations. Offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. Features homes in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway, Oceanside, Pacific City, Neskowin, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport and Yachats. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Seaside

Beachhouse Vacation Rentals, Inc. 570 S Roosevelt Drive. Seaside, Oregon. 800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com

Rogers Inn. 436 S. Downing. Seaside, Oregon. www.RogersInn.com. 503 738-7367.

The Gilbert Inn. 341 Beach Drive. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-9770. 1-800-410-9770. gilbertinn.com

Weiss' Paradise Suites & Vacation Rentals. 741 S. Downing St. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6691 or 800-738-6691. www.SeasideSuites.com

Sand and Sea Condos. 475 S Prom. Seaside, Oregon. www.sandandseaoregon.com

Inn of the Four Winds. 820 North Prom. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-9524 or 1-800-818-9524. www.innofthefourwinds.com

Sandy Cove Inn. 241 Ave U. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7473. www.sandycoveinn.net

Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. Sunset Ave. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com

Surfsand Resort. Beautiful upscale hotel, close to major fireworks displays of Manzanita and Seaside. 148 W. Gower. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2274. 800-547-6100. www.surfsand.com

Manzanita

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Homes in Nehalem Bay, Rockaway areas. Hwy 101. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-3865. www.beach-break.com

Sunset Vacation Rentals. 186 Laneda. Manzanita, Oregon. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

San Dune Inn. Pet friendly, kid-friendly. Many fun little amenities. www.sandune-inn-manzanita.com. 428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-5163

Rockaway Beach

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Homes in Nehalem Bay, Rockaway areas. Hwy 101. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-3865. www.beach-break.com

Sea Haven Motel. 520 Hwy 101 N, Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-8101. www.seahavenmotel.net

Ocean Side Cottages. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. (503) 355-3115 http://www.chamberorganizer.com/rockawaybeachchamber/mem_oceanside



Covelle's Cove. 336 S. Pacific. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-556-5850. www.rockawaybeachoregon.webs.com

North Coast Beach Rentals, LLC. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. www.northcoastbeachrentals.com . 866.355.0733

Netarts, Oceanside

Oceanside Beach Rentals. Oceanside, Netarts areas. Office in Netarts. 503-515-9993. www.OSbeachrentals.com

Edgewater Motel and Vacation Rentals. 1020 1st St W Netarts, Oregon. 503-842-1300. www.oregoncoastmotels.com

Pacific City

Shorepine Vacation Rentals. 5975 Shorepine Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 877-549-2632. www.shorepinerentals.com

Inn at Cape Kiwanda. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. www.innatcapekiwanda.com

Neskowin

Proposal Rock Inn. 48988 Hwy 101 S. Neskowin, Oregon. 866-404-4974. www.proposalrockneskowin.com

Grey Fox Vacation Rentals. 48880 Hwy 101 S. Neskowin, Oregon. 888-720-2154. www.oregoncoast.com/greyfox

Lincoln City

Liberty Inn. 4990 NE Logan Rd. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-1777, 877-994-1777. www.libertyinn.com

Bella Beach Property Management. 24 Bella Beach Dr. Gleneden Beach (just s. of Lincoln City). 541-764-5700. www.bellabeach.com

Inn at Wecoma. 2945 NW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2984, 800-452-8981. www.innatwecoma.com.

The Looking Glass Inn, 861 SW 51st Street, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367, 541-996-3996, toll free at 800-843-4940 and website is www.lookingglass-inn.com.

Cavalier Condominiums. 325 NW Lancer St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-764-2352 or toll free 1-888-454-0880. www.cavaliercondos.com

Inn at Spanish Head Resort Hotel. On a cliff above the beach. 4009 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-8127. www.spanishhead.com

Beachcombers Haven Vacation Rentals. 7045 NW Glen Ave. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-764-2252. www.beachcombershaven.com

Captain Cook Inn. 2626 NE HWY 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2522 www.cataincookinn.com

Motel 6. 3517 NW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-9900. Motel6.com. (property #4172)

The Sands Condos, 1525 NW Harbor, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3443. www.thesandslincolncity.com

Ester Lee Motel. 3803 S.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-3606 or 888-996-3606 www,esterlee.co

Depoe Bay

Trollers Lodge, Highway 101. Depoe Bay, Oregon. www.trollerslodge.com 800-472-9335.

Ocean Spray Vacation Rentals (Harbor at Depoe Bay condos). 20 NW Sunset, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-961-1628 www.harbordepoebay.com

An Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous. 147 N Hwy 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-3455. www.whalesrendezvous.com

Newport

Agate Beach Motel. 175 NW Gilbert Way. Newport, Oregon (situated right above the tsunami dock). 541-265-8746. www.agatebeachmotel.com

Landing at Newport. On Yaquina Bay. 890 SE Bay Blvd., Newport, Oregon. 541-574-6777. 800-749-4993. www.thelandingatnewport.com

Yachats, Waldport

The Dublin House Motel. Comes with a pool. 251 west 7th. St. Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3703 866-922-4287. www.dublinhousemotel.com

Overleaf Lodge & Spa. Upscale lodging on the ocean. 280 Overleaf Lodge Lane. Yachats, Oregon. 800-338-0507. www.overleaflodge.com

Sea-Nik Vacation Rentals. 3138 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3036 http://www.seanikvacationrentals.com/

Bayshore Rentals. 2214 NW Bayshore Drive. Waldport, Oregon. 800-752-6321. www.bayshore-rentals.com

Oregon House. 94288 Highway 101. Yachats Oregon. 541-547-3329. www.oregonhouse.com

