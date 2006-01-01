Diving Into March on the Oregon Coast: Lincoln City Events Preview

Published 02/17/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Another hotspot for spring break on the Oregon coast is the bountiful resort town of Lincoln City, where pristine beaches stretch for seven miles and the streets are crammed with a host of fun shops, restaurants and attractions for all ages. This year, again, the central Oregon coast destination leaves nothing to be desired for families or young adults in the realms of interesting things to do, be it at the bars or family-oriented activities.

Ongoing. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Weather and ocean conditions permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

March 1-24. Live theater: “The Supporting Cast.” 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $12 adults, $10 seniors 62 and up and students over 12, $8 children 12 and under. 541-994-5663. Theatre West. 3536 S.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.theatrewest.com.

March 1-31. Women’s History Month. Throughout the month of March, Lincoln City is highlighting the accomplishments of Oregon’s historic and unsung women, and featuring local musicians and artists. Lincoln City, Oregon.

March 1, 2. Karaoke with Jeremy. 9 p.m. Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. 5001 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976.

March 3. Ready - SET - Cook! A charity cooking competition to benefit the North Lincoln Hospital Foundation’s Samaritan Early Learning Center Fund. 2-5 p.m. $30. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

March 3, 10, 17, 24. Siren Saturday concert. 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, and $12 at the door. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

March 3. Hillary and Jackie at the historic Bijou Theatre. 11 a.m. $2. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.

March 3, 4. Live music at the Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. 5001 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976.

March 4. Half Marathon and 10K run. The race begins and ends at Wapiti Park, 2118 S. Drift Creek Road. The out-and-back course is on scenic, two-lane rural roads with rolling hills and a gravel portion at the second turn-around. Register by March 2. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

March 10. Pacific Ocean harvest cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

March 10. Selena at the historic Bijou Theatre. 11 a.m. $2. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.

March 12-April 6. Spring Break. Residents and visitors might want to keep in mind that schools in California, Oregon and Idaho will be setting their students loose for spring break. Lincoln City, Oregon.

March 15. Tamale one-hour cooking demo. Cost of $20 includes beer pairing and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

March 15. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

March 17-18. Super Auction II: The Sequel. Brought to you by the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3070.

March 17. Julia Child’s French Bistro cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

March 24-25. Special glass art drop. 100 art glass floats and 50 sand dollars or crabs will be scattered along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches for beach combers to find, weather and ocean conditions permitting. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

March 24. Mexican street food cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes beverages and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

March 24-31. Oregon Coast Whale Watching Week. Volunteers line points along the Oregon Coast to help visitors spy gray whales as they migrate north. Find them in the Lincoln City area around Otter Rock and the Inn at Spanish Head. whalespoken.org.

March 26-30. The Bijou Theatre’s Made in Oregon Film Festival. Featuring films made in Oregon, from Buster Keaton to Arnold Schwarzenegger. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.

March 27-31. Magic Camp. A different magician each day. 9-11 a.m. City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

March 28-31. Festival of Illusions. Live magic performances, plus learn magic tricks to entertain your friends. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274.

March 29. Kids in the Kitchen. Cost of $10 includes snacks. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

March 31. Hands-on Pasta Workshop. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

March 31. Solv annual spring beach cleanup. Join Oregonians from across the state to celebrate nearly three decades of beach cleanups along the entire Oregon coastline. Meet at various spots around Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach. Register online. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. www.solv.org.

