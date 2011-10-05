North Oregon Coast in June: Events from Astoria to Pacific City

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Now is when summer really starts it reboot of the region, as June brings bundles of more events. The lineup here includes Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Manzanita, Nehalem, Cannon Beach, Seaside and Astoria. Also previewed are some Fourth of July events on the coast – always the big kick-off to summer.

Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook and Rockaway Beach

Saturdays June – September. Tillamook Farmer’s Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Second and Laurel Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-2146.

June 4. Blessing of the Fleet. Cape Kiwanda Boat Launch. Pacific City, Oregon.

June 11. Free Fishing Day. Ages 8 years and younger from 8 a.m. – noon. Ages 9 and up, noon - 3:30 p.m. Trask River Hatchery. 15020 Chance Rd. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-4090.

June 17-19. Rockaway Beach Pirate Festival. Featuring a kids’ scavenger hunt at 10 a.m. (free), a treasure hunt at 1 p.m. ($5) and Sundown Submarine Races at 4 p.m. ($1), plus live music and vaudeville. Rockaway Beach Wayside. South First Street and Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

June 17, 18, 24, 25, 26. TAPA Presents “The Star-Spangled Girl.” Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts Community Playhouse. 12th & Ivy streets. Tickets available at Diamond Art Jewelers, 503-842-7940. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-7036. www.tillamooktheater.com.

June 25. 27th Annual Tillamook YMCA Milk Run. A 2-mile walk, 5K and 8K walk/run, a 10K run and kids’ course. 8 a.m. Tillamook YMCA. 610 Stillwell Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-9622.

June 25. Tillamook June Dairy Festival: “Tillamook-Our slice of Heaven in 2011.” Children’s Parade at 10:30 a.m., Grand Parade at 11 a.m. Downtown. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-0591 or 503-842-7525.

June 25-26.Tillamook County Rodeo. Tillamook County Fairgrounds. 4603 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-930-7656. www.tillamookrodeo.com.

June 27 - July 1. Slug Soup: Art for Young People with Unique Tastes. Children’s art day camp. Nestucca Junior/Senior High School. Cloverdale, Oregon. 503-392-4581.

July 2. Clover’s Day Festival and Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Display. A parade through downtown Cloverdale, led by the most famous cow in town, starts off the event. Fireworks at dusk at the beach at Pacific Ave. and Bob Straub Wayside, viewable from both the Pelican Pub’s western-facing patio, and the Cottages at Cape Kiwanda. Pacific City, Oregon.

July 4. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Fireworks Excursion. Ride behind a vintage locomotive to Rockaway Beach to watch a memorable fireworks display. 8:30 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. www.ocsr.net/fireworks.html.

July 4. Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade & Fireworks. 11 a.m. parade and auction at the Little Red Caboose Visitor Center. Fireworks at dusk. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

Events in Wheeler, Nehalem and Manzanita

Fridays June – September. Manzanita Farmer’s Market. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 467 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com.

June 18. Juneteenth Reggae Festival. 6 p.m. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-9463. www.nehalembaywinery.com.

July 4. Independence Day Celebration. BBQ and music. Noon to 5 p.m. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 888-368-9463. www.nehalembaywinery.com..

July 4. Independence Day Celebration. Manzanita Pancake Breakfast from

8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Independence Day Parade at 1 p.m. Fireworks on the beach

at 10 p.m. Manzanita, Oregon.

Cannon Beach and Seaside

June 4. First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5 – 7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon.

June 5 – 6. Seaside Beach Soccer Tournament. 9 a.m. Adult and youth teams. Register by calling 503-738-6391. Seaside, Oregon.

June 11. Ducky Derby. A rubber ducky race to benefit Seaside Kids Inc., offering sports for youth. Lots of prizes and a free BBQ. 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Quatat Park. Seaside, Oregon.

June 15. Hot Rod Classic Golf Tournament & Auction. Providence Seaside Hospital and the Seaside Downtown Development Association present hot rods and golf. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914.

June 18. Sandcastle Day. One of the largest sand castle building contests on the west coast. Registration closes at 4 p.m. on June 15. 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the beach. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

June 24- 26. Plein Air and More. More than two dozen artists represented by Cannon Beach’s art galleries will be creating works of art on location throughout the town and on the beach. Many will work in the traditional method of plein air painting, while others will sculpt, and photograph in their own unique styles. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbgallerygroup.com/old-docs/pem2011.htm.

July 4. Puffin Friendly Fourth of July. Independence Day parade at 11 a.m. North Coast Symphonic Band from 3 – 5 p.m. Fire dancers at 9 p.m. This is a no-fireworks celebration and is pet-friendly. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

July 4. Painting The Beach & Lighting the Sky. Fourth of July Parade and social

in downtown Seaside at 11 a.m. Fireworks on the beach at 10 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com

Events in Astoria

Every Saturday: Ballroom Dancing and Salsa Dancing. Mini-lessons possible. $7 at door. 8 – 10 p.m. Fellowship Hall. 11th and Harrison. Astoria, Oregon. www.astoriaartsandmovement.com

Every Sunday: Astoria Sunday Market. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Taste, shop, explore. Downtown at 12th St. Astoria, Oregon.

June 17. Ninth Annual Astoria Music Festival. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon.

June 17 – 19. Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. The festival embodies the rich cultural heritage that was transplanted to the Astoria, Oregon region by emigrating Scandinavians. Over a dozen Scandinavian musical, dance, and theater groups are scheduled to entertain. The 2011 headline act is Harald Haugaard and Helene Blum from Denmark. All events except for the parade take place at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds, three miles east of Astoria. Astoria, Oregon. astoriascanfest.com.

July 4. Independence Day at Fort Clatsop. Flintlock volley firing. Lewis and Clark National Historic Park. Warrenton, Oregon.

July 4. Old Fashioned Fourth Of July Parade & Fireworks. Enjoy a family friendly and fun filled parade along Main Avenue in Warrenton followed by fireworks above the Columbia River in Astoria later that night. 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. Warrenton and Astoria, Oregon.

