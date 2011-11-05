Central Oregon Coast Events in June: Florence, Yachats and Newport

Top of Cape Perpetua - seen from the beach - near Yachats.

(Yachats, Oregon) – June is when the fun really starts on the Oregon coast, as the region starts heating up for the summer season. Outdoor events begin to sprout like spring flowers, and then there’s that intoxicating kick-off to major fun of Independence Day celebrations and Fourth of July frivolity.

The listings begin with the Florence area:

June 4. Misty River Band. This four-woman band blends folk, bluegrass, country, Celtic and original music into a seamless and highly distinctive sound. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

June 11. Summer Community Indoor Yard Sale. 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

June 17, 18, 24, 25. Live Theater Performance “Angry Housewives.” Musical comedy meets reality TV in “Angry Housewives.” Anyone who has ever yelled at a teenager to turn down the volume, or tried to cater to the demands of a controlling spouse will identify with this inside look at modern family relationships. 7 - 9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

Yachats, Waldport Events

June 4. Imagination, Friendship and Integrity: Ethical Themes in “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Dr. Courtney Campbell of the Philosophy Dept. of OSU will discuss ethics with regard to the novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.” 7 p.m. Yachats Commons Auditorium. Hwy 101 and W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon.

July 3. Annual July 3 Fireworks in Waldport. Enjoy a fabulous display of fireworks over Alsea Bay beginning at dusk. You'll find plenty of sandy beach to enjoy the view. Park at Patterson State Park or park in Waldport to view the festivities from the Historic Alsea Bay Bridge Interpretive Center or along Keady Wayside. Waldport, Oregon.

July 4. Yachats Lions Pancake Breakfast. 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. Yachats Lions Hall. West Fourth and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

Bob Creek State Park, near Florence

July 4. Yachats La De Da Parade and Fireworks Show. Fun, whimsical, low-tech la de da Parade at noon. After the parade explore the town for an afternoon of great food, games, entertainment and live music. Find a place on the beach by the mouth of the Yachats river to watch the afternoon Duck Race. From the same beach or from almost anywhere downtown enjoy the spectacular fireworks at sundown over Yachats Bay. Yachats, Oregon.

July 4. Fourth of July Pie and Ice Cream Social. The Yachats Ladies Club will wow you with an incredible variety of delicious pies. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Yachats Commons. West Fourth and Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3205.

July 4. Annual Duck for Kids Race. More than 1,400 rubber duckies will be launched near the Yachats River Bridge, just south of downtown Yachats, to race down the river. Watch from the beach below the bridge at Yachats Ocean Road State Park. You may sponsor a duck for $5 or 3 ducks for $10. 2:30 p.m. Yachats State Scenic Area at the Yachats River Bridge. Yachats, Oregon.

Newport and Depoe Bay:

June 4. 2011 Newport Marathon. This year’s marathon is limited to 900 entrants so please register early. Athletes may pick up their race packets between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on June 3 at Race Headquarters located at the Embarcadero Resort Hotel. 1000 S.E. Bay Blvd. Newport, Oregon. www.newportmarathon.org.

June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Aquarium’s pinnipeds, get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes at the aquarium. Ages 8 and up. Call ahead for reservations. 10-11 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

June 10-12. Newport Celtic Festival & Highland Games. This fun and educational event serves to honor the traditions and heritage of the seven Celtic Nations of Brittany, Cornwall, Galicia, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Scotland and Wales. Lincoln County Fairgrounds. 880 N.E. Seventh St. Newport, Oregon. www.ncfhg.com/Home_Page.php.

June 11. Sea Squirts: Big and Small! Explore the ocean’s biggest and smallest inhabitants. How do you compare to a giant whale or a super tiny snail? Registration deadline is one week prior to the program date. Ages 2-3. $15 per adult/child pair for members, $20 per adult/child pair for non-members. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Nye Beach, Newport

June 11. Nye Beach Second Saturday Stroll. Wine tasting, food specials, art demos, chalk art, street musicians, and special discounts will be featured. In the Nye Beach District. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Newport, Oregon.

June 11. Birding field trip hosted by Lincoln City Audubon. You will see nesting colonies of the Common Murre and a multitude of other birds. Binoculars and guide books will be provided. 9 – 11 a.m. Yaquina Head Lighthouse. Newport, Oregon. 541-992-0440.

June 18. Family Sleepover at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. Fall asleep to the soothing sights of the sharks and fish swimming overhead in the Passages of the Deep tunnels. Aquarium educators take families on a scavenger hunt and provide a fun and hands-on experience. Dinner, snack and breakfast are included. Call at least two weeks in advance to register. Ages 4 and up. $50 for members, $55 for nonmembers. 6 p.m. Sunday-9 a.m. Monday. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

June 18-19. The 48th Annual Gem & Mineral Show: Rock’n the Coast at Newport. Featuring dealers and information on rocks, minerals, fossils, geology, and the earth sciences. Yaquina View Elementary School Gymnasium. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 351 S.E. Harney St. Newport, Oregon.

Fourth of July at Depoe Bay

June 25. Oregon Coast Gardening & Landscaping Expo. Over 50 Northwest plant sellers offer a wide variety of great plants, trees and shrubs including the unusual and rare, plus gardening and landscaping seminars. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. $5. Newport Intermediate School. 825 N.E. Seventh St. Newport, Oregon.

June 26. Central Coast Secret Garden Tour. Coastal gardening has real challenges including wind and salt, but you will be amazed at what creative gardening and landscaping can do by the sea. Tickets include food, a wine tasting, desserts, live music and an art auction. Noon – 6 p.m. $20 in advance by calling 541-574-8898 or emailing info@samfamshelter.org. Newport, Oregon.

July 2. Newport Clambake and Seafood BBQ. This is a family event with food, horse draw wagon rides, art activities, crafts, and live music held at the Nye Beach Turnaround. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Newport, Oregon. www.nyebeach.org.

July 3. Boiler Bay Fireworks Display. Starts at dusk. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

July 4. Gleneden Beach 4th of July Celebration. Includes a pancake breakfast from 8 – 11 a.m., a Craft & Food Fair from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., and a parade at 1 p.m. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-764-8916. www.glenedenbeach.org.

July 4. Yaquina Bay Fireworks. Watch the sky light up over Yaquina Bay. Show up early to the bayfront or surrounding areas as over 5,000 people watch the display.

9:30 – 11 p.m. Newport, Oregon.

