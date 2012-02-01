Oregon Coast Highlights in January

Published 01/02/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Throughout the chill of mid-winter on the Oregon coast, those little towns keep things heated up. This includes a couple of sizable musical festivals, lots of theater, some foodie events and plenty more (above: Seaside, where the Barbershop Quartet happens this month).

In Florence, the Winter Folk Festival happens January 14-15. Two legendary folk groups headline this year: Tom Chapin and Friends appear on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. We Five appear at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. In addition, Saturday’s lineup features C. Daniel Boling, Border Radio, Coty Hogue, Hank & Claire and Three Together. On Sunday’s schedule are Abby Mae and the Homeschool Boys, John Hill, and Backwater Opera. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.winterfolkfestival.org.

Winter storm waves at Depoe Bay

In Yachats you can get your agate on and satisfy your cravings for fossils with the Yachats Agate Festival and Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show on January 21-22. Spectacular displays and family-friendly learning opportunities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon.

Hang out with sharks on January 21 in Newport, with Shark Day at Hatfield Marine Science Center. Shark-themed crafts, family activities, games, films, free posters and free tattoos. And who doesn't want a shark tattoo? 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 2030 S.E. Marine Science Dr. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-0100. hmsc.oregonstate.edu.

In Lincoln City, until January 21, it's the live theater presentation of “The Psychic.” 8 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors 62 and up and students over 12, $8 children 12 and under. 541-994-5663. Theatre West. 3536 S.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.theatrewest.com

On January 7, indulge in your inner foodie with the “Hands-on braised winter supper class.” Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

Manzanita

Manzanita is bubbling over with a couple of interesting events. January 10, 17, 24, 31, it's Introduction to Family History. Instructor Karen Merrill Martin has been doing genealogy research for over 20 years, and has a certificate from the National Institute of Genealogical Studies. 2-3:30 p.m. Hoffman House Studio Classroom. 595 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Manzanita's own version of American Idol happens January 21 with the Manzanita Talent Show. 7 - 9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Seaside will swell with a host of Barbershop groups with its annual QCED Barbershop Quartet Cabaret. This happens January 20 – 21, with literally dozens of groups putting on quite the vocal show. Friday 6 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com

Near Florence

Yachats

