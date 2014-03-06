Space Station and Parade of Planets for Portland, Oregon, the Coast

Published 06/03/2014

(Portland, Oregon) – Portland, northwest Oregon and the coast are about to get a fascinating stellar show beginning tonight, with the planet Mercury twinkling prominently in the skies – along with a huge array of other planets - and the International Space Station floating overhead. (Above: the ISS over Beaverton last year).

Jim Todd, planetarium manager at Portland OMSI, said if you haven't seen Mercury before, this will be a good time. It's also a time when the “parade of planets” happens throughout most of June, where Saturn, Mars, the Moon, Jupiter and Mercury will be lined up.

“Trace out the ecliptic across the sky, starting with Saturn in the East, then Mars, then the Moon, then Jupiter near Gemini's Castor and Pollux,” Todd said. “Mercury will be on that line, about halfway between Jupiter and the setting sun.”

In a good pair of binoculars you should be able to see its disk.

The next three days will see the International Space Station roaming above Oregon and the coast. There are other dates in June as well.

“As to just how bright it should get, it should be plainly visible even from your own backyard,” Todd said.

It shows up tonight - Tuesday, June 3 - at 10:02 pm, with the ISS appearing from SSW, overhead at 38 degrees SE and then disappears in ENE

Look again on Wednesday, June 4 at 10:50 pm, with the ISS appearing from WSW, overhead at 61 degrees NNW and then disappears in ENE.

Lastly this week, on Friday, June 5 at 10:01 pm, the ISS wanders in from WSW, visible at 90 degrees E and then disappears in ENE.

