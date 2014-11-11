Oregon Inland, Portland Freezes While Coast Remains Warmer

Published 11/11/2014

(Oregon Coast) – An unusual inverted winter weather situation for inland Oregon and the coast is taking place right now, with Portland getting the heavy winds, the Columbia Gorge experiencing gusts as high as 80 mph – while the beaches are calm and warmer.

More wind and freezing temps are in store for the Portland and inland valley areas, there's a possibility of snow or freezing rain east of Portland, while the Oregon coast will stay in the 40's and 50's.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said the coldest temperatures of the fall are set for the remainder of the week for southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.

“An Arctic cold front was sweeping through the Pacific Northwest today, spreading in strong east winds and much cooler and drier air across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon,” the NWS said. “Tonight and Wednesday night will bring the first widespread freeze to much of the area this fall, with only east winds possibly protecting some areas.”

All this means the possibilities of winter weather developing later this week in the Cascade Foothills, the inland valleys and the coast range. The NWS said considerable uncertainty exists about whether or not snow or freezing rain will hit these areas, but confidence is growing.

So far, it looks like a low pressure system will swing in Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing moisture and precipitation into Lane County, near Salem and just south of Portland. Later on Wednesday, this could wander in over Portland and southwest Washington and linger through Thursday.

Temperatures will dive below 30 for the next few days at night in the valley areas, but the coast will remain in the 50's with not nearly as much wind.

The NWS said the southern valley might see freezing rain or snow before rain comes with slightly warmer temps on Thursday afternoon.

Most likely any freezing rain or snow would occur in the Gorge and eastern Metro area.

The NWS said to keep on eye on weather reports as things are expected to change suddenly. More Oregon weather here. More Oregon coast weather here.

