Lewis and Clark's Home on Oregon Coast Hosts Summer Programs

Published 06/22/2011

(Astoria, Oregon) – The winter layover spot for Lewis and Clark and their Corps of Discovery will be letting people relive that period all summer – but without the cold and nearly endless rain (above: photos courtesy Fort Clatsop).

Fort Clatsop, near Astoria, on the north Oregon coast, is the replica of the fort where the troupe spent the winter of 1805-06. While the exact spot of the fort isn’t completely certain, authorities on the subject believe they’re fairly certain the museum is quite close, if not exactly in the original spot.

Fast forward to the future, during these summer months, the public can get to know the area’s natural amenities up close and personal – with a decidedly Lewis and Clark slant. Guided trail walks, canoe tours and very intensive demonstrations of life and the regiment of that historic winter are crammed into the next two and a half months.

The Netul Trail Guided Walks let you stroll the down the banks of the Lewis and Clark River, with a ranger explaining history and nature along the way. See how tides influence the river estuary, its wildlife and how native and European settlers interacted with the river.

It’s a 1.5-mile journey of exploration that starts at the Netul Landing, everyday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from June to September 5. The landing is one mile south of Fort Clatsop.

Also launching from Netul Landing are the almost daily guided kayak-canoe tours, which happen Thursday through Monday beginning July 1.

The area is thick with foliage and you get to see it closely in a unique way as you paddle down the Lewis and Clark River, led by a park ranger who shows you natural and cultural history of the river – once known as the Netul River. Bald eagles show up at times, and themes of the rangers will be widely varied and sometimes will be different from trip to trip.

The times vary due to tides, but you need to reserve ahead of time by calling (503) 861-4425. The tours are free. Some tours will be provided after September 5.

At Fort Clatsop itself, various ranger programs will provide talks and demonstrations on the everyday lives of the Corps of Discovery. They happen daily through September 5.

At 9:30 a.m. it’s the “Star Spangled Banner” being performed.

At 10:30 a.m., the subject is flintlocks and how the corps survived this way.

Historical demos of various kinds happen from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., it’s flintlocks again.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. it’s more historical demonstrations.

4:30 p.m. brings the discussion of flintlocks again, and 5:30 p.m. closes the day with another rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road – just south of Astoria, Oregon. (503) 861-2471.

More attractions nearby include Fort Stevens and its battlements, the Wreck of the Peter Iredale, and the towns of Seaside and Cannon Beach.

