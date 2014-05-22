October Lodging Deals and Discounts on Oregon Coast

Published 10/15/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Who's got the deals and discounts on the Oregon coast? These lodgings along the coastal towns do. October is when the specials start to kick into life. There are even more specials at these Oregon coast lodgings, but the ones below are some of the featured deals that have sprouted up – mostly for October only.

Gilbert Inn in Seaside has stay two nights, get the second night half off, starting as low as $145.51 for two nights – including taxes. Valid until October 23. Go to to website at http://www.gilbertinn.com/, enter promo code JVRR11. 341 Beach Drive, Seaside, Oregon.

Inn at Seaside says mention #beer101 on either weekend of the promotion and receive the best available rate that includes a $25.00 dinner certificate to Twisted Fish Steakhouse. 800-699-5070 • 503-738-9581. 441 Second Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.innatseaside.com

Sandy Cove Inn in Seaside says receive 20 percent off any booking October 18-20 & 25-27. Use promo code “beer101.” 241 Avenue U. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7473. sandycoveinn.net

At Sea Sprite Guest Lodgings in Cannon Beach, please mention “Beach Connection October Special” to receive the 10 percent off rate. 280 Nebesna Street / 372 North Spruce Street in Cannon Beach. 866-828-1050. www.seasprite.com.

Inn of the Four Winds in Seaside is offering October rates at $129. 820 North Prom. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-818-9524. www.innofthefourwinds.com

At Land’s End at Cannon Beach it's 25 percent off two or more nights Sunday through Thursday (offer expires May 22, 2014). 263 West Second Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.landsendcb.com. 503-436-2264.

Tolovana Inn is hosting the Beer 101 Package: Rates starting at $94 – Includes one night’s lodging in a standard hotel room for two guests plus a stainless steel 40 oz growler, a $30 gift card (for a taster tray and growler fill) and a beer book from Fort George Brewery. Make it an oceanview or oceanfront studio with fireplace, kitchen and private balcony with upgrades starting at $150.

At the Wayside Inn in Cannon Beach, stay midweek in Any ocean view room for $89 per night. Available October 21, 2013 through February 6; excludes weekends and holidays. Ocean view rooms starting at $99 per night Fridays and Saturdays, available October 25, 2013 through February 8, 2014. Excludes holidays and special events. 3339 S. Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach, Oregon, 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com

At the Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach, stay Friday and Saturday and enjoy half off your Saturday lodging. Rose petals sprinkled on your bed sheets on the evening of your choice. Bubble bath for your Jacuzzi for two. 2740 South Pacific. Cannon Beach 1-800-633-3466. www.stephanie-inn.com/

Surfsand Resort in Cannon Beach is hosting the Sweet Fall Deal where rates begin at $97.00 per night and include a quarter pound box of Bruce’s Candy Kitchen chocolates in your guest room upon arrival.148 West Gower. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 800-547-6100. www.surfsand.com

Sea Breeze Court in Cannon Beach has studios for $90 plus 8% room tax, all winter until July 1. One bedrooms for $125 plus tax and a two bedroom for $150 plus tax. seabreezecourt.com.

The Inn at Manzanita on the north Oregon coast says stay with them for two nights or more in October and receive 15 percent off. Also, a 10 percent discount off our Sunday through Thursday rates for the entire month of October. 67 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-6754 http://innatmanzanita.com

Covelle's Cove in Rockaway Beach offers a couple of specials, including stay five nights and the sixth and seventh are free. rockawaybeachoregon.webs.com. 503-556-5850.

Idyllic Beach Houses in Tierra Del Mar (near Pacific City) has a special that runs throughout the off-season (holidays excluded) called the “Monsoon Special: 3rd Night Free.” Guests are welcome to add a third night to their stay at no charge. The special runs until Memorial Day Weekend. You'll find them five miles north of Pacific City. http://www.idyllicbeachhouse.com 503-662-5420.

Sea Horse Motel in Lincoln City is offering 50 percent off studio rooms, Sunday through Thursday when you stay two or more nights. Most family suites and vacation rental homes are just $99 midweek, when you stay two or more nights. Special rates available on the specialty suites. Other specials as well: see the website. 1301 NW 21st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541.994.2101. www.SeaHorseMotel.com

Crown Pacifiq Motel in Lincoln City is offering various specials on its website. Click on the Happy Holiday promotions. 1070 SE 1st street Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-359-7559. www.crownpacifiqmotels.com.

At the stunning oceanfront Ester Lee in Lincoln City, any single queen studio without a kitchen goes for $63 plus tax per night, Sunday through Thursday in the month of October. 3803 S.W. Hwy. 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-3606. www.esterlee.com/

Oregon Shores Vacation Rentals in Lincoln City has various Rent two nights get one free deals which primarily apply to weeknights. Another deal involves renting two nights and receiving another two free for certain date ranges. See the website for more information. Expiration date in November 20. 1116 SW 51st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. (800)800-7108. www.orshores.com .

At Salishan Lodge and Resort near Lincoln City, numerous specials run until October 31. Bed & Breakfast, enjoy one or two nights lodging with breakfast for two in the Sunroom with each night of your stay. One Night: $219. Two Nights: $409. Golf packages include one or two nights with a day of unlimited golf for $309 to $459.



Spa Package includes one or two nights lodging and two 60-minute spa treatments. One Night: $379. Two Nights: $529. All packages are based on Traditional Rooms (double occupancy), upgrades are available to deluxe rooms at $30 per room per night. All packages exclude our $12.50 Resort Service and 10% occupancy tax. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. 7760 U.S. 101. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. (541) 764-3600. www.salishan.com

A-1 Beach Rentals in Lincoln City has some delicious deals for vacation homes, including a third night free. The offer ends November 1. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-(503)-232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com.

Oregon Beach Vacations has rentals all over the coast, and quite a few of them are part of a specials page. Three nights for the price of two: experience the Oregon coast at the best time of year, storm watching season. Stay between September 16th and December 15th and when you use the promo code FREENIGHT you will get one free night when you stay three or more nights. Offices in Lincoln City and Cannon Beach. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Now through October 31 at Inn at Spanish Head. Oceanfront Bed & Breakfast Special: Sunday - Thursday One night in an Oceanfront Bedroom with breakfast for two (up to $24 value) at Fathoms Restaurant only $124.50 plus tax, per night. Oceanfront bedrooms Sunday - Thursday $109.50 plus tax, per night. Murphy Studio Special save nearly 40 percent from Sunday through Thursday, $139.50 per night, save $85.50 per night. 4009 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-8127 or 541-996-2161. www.spanishhead.com

Captains Quarters Vacation Rentals in Depoe Bay has deals that include cottages for two, on the ocean, which go for two nights at 99.00 per night get the first night half off. 503-320-7505. www.schmidtoceanviewrentals.com.

Inn at Arch Rock in Depoe Bay has a few deals and discounts that range from from 10 percent off one or two night stays, third night free or a substantial discount for five nights. Stay must be any 3 or 5 consecutive nights, Sunday thru Thursday, in same room. Discount is off the room rate only and does not include any discount for additional person/pet fees. Special may not be combined with any other discount. Mid-Week specials are good through April 30th. 70 NW Sunset Street. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2560 or 800-767-1835 www.innatarchrock.com

Various specials and deals take place at Keystone Vacation Rentals out of Depoe Bay, which are all listed at this link regarding their Vacation-Rental-Specials.aspx. There are rentals in Depoe Bay and Lincoln City through this firm. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 503-443-1414

The Sandpiper Village at North Pointe is currently running a "3rd night free" promo for October and November. 1113 N HWY 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. http://oregon-coast-vacationrentals.com/ 541-765-6713.

Harbor at Depoe Bay is hosting a $160 per night special. Normally $185. Lots of room left, they say, and the specials ends at the end of the month. NW Sunset St., Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-961-1628. www.harbordepoebay.com.

WhalePointe in Depoe Bay is hosting various deals for oceanfront two-bedroom units that sleep six. Among them: mention BeachConnection.net and receive special discounts even on weekends. Call Patt at 503-697-7224 with any questions. Highway 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 866-997-7224. 503-697-7224. www.frsvacationrentals.com

Starfish Point in Newport has the fall getaway. In October extended stay specials, reserve five nights get the sixth free. Book for three nights including weekends and get 15 percent off already discounted off season rates. 140 NW 48th Street, Newport. (541) 265-3751. (800) 870-7795. www.starfishpoint.com.

Edgewater Cottages near Waldport says beginning October 21 to November 21 they offer discounts (15-20 percent) on stays of three nights or more in each of the cottages, excluding the one called Beachcomber. 3978 SW Pacific Coast Hwy. Waldport, Oregon. 541-563-2240. www.edgewatercottages.com/

Deane's Oceanfront Lodge in Yachats has two months worth of deals. Their October and November special is 10 percent off multi night stays. Yachats, Oregon. 541 547 3321.

Sweetland Vacation Rentals in Yachats will be running the following special this winter, starting in October in most of our homes. Winter Special has the 3rd night free. Starting October 11 book a reservation for tw nights and enjoy the third night for free. And as always, pay for 6 nights and the seventh night is on them. Some restrictions apply. Call today 877-472-4986 or book online at http://www.sweetlandvacationrentals.com/

