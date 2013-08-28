Germany Reports Sharp Rise in Tourism in 2012

Published 01/25/2013

(Berlin, Germany) - Germany's travel industry officials said this week the country has experienced a sudden rise this past year in tourism, with overnight stays by international visitors in accommodation establishments with more than ten beds totalling 59.8 million in the first ten months of 2012. (Above: Freiburg Im Breisgau, in the Black Forest area)

This equates to an increase of 8.3 per cent compared with the same period of the previous year.

"By October we were already approaching the unprecedented threshold of 60 million overnight stays," said Ernst Burgbacher, Member of the German Parliament, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economics and Technology and Federal Government Commissioner for SMEs and Tourism.



The agency said numbers from the US market grew by a total of 4.4 per cent between January and October or 4,248 million US overnights. This highlights that Germany remains one of America’s favorite travel destinations in Europe.

Ricarda Lindner, Regional Manager of the German National Tourist Office, said 2013 looks equally good, for both the influx of American tourists and others attracted by some major events in the coming year.

One in particular could attract an Oregon audience, given the new popularity of the NBC show “Grimm,” which is filmed there. Coming up in Germany is the 200th anniversary of the Brothers Grimm, which beckons visitors take a tour along the German Fairytale Road and join the many nationwide fairytale exhibitions.

200 years of Richard Wagner will offer a variety of spectacular concerts and festivals in honor of one of Germany’s most famous and influential composers. A highlight in each of the year's celebrations is the Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth from July 25 until August 28, 2013.

Also, a multitude of exhibitions will open in the federal states of Thuringia and Saxony highlighting the life of architect, painter and interior designer Henry van de Velde whose 150th anniversary of his birth is being celebrated this year.

More information can be found at www.germany.travel

