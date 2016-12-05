Preview: N. Oregon Coast Events Include Pirates, Reggae, Kites, Dogs

Published 05/12/2016 at 6:11 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – From the silly to the serene, the musical to the marvels of nature and food, Tillamook County has bundles of fun happening in May and June – including Memorial Day Weekend. Those little towns of Pacific City, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach and Manzanita nearly explode with interesting events. Try an antique train ride, check out live music in various towns, get down to a reggae festival, bike to the northern Oregon coast from central Oregon, or attend festivals that include kites, dogs, pirates and more.

For starters, the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad starts to kick into higher gear over the next month or so, and by June they'll also offer specialty rides like a Father's Day trip. Take a scenic ride on an old antique train that starts in Garibaldi and then winds along the Nehalem Bay and other areas. 503-842-7972.

In Manzanita, the San Dune Pub offers a constant stream of awe-inspiring live music on Saturdays. Among the highlights in June is a Prince tribute act called Erotic City, among many others. Laneda Ave. (503) 368-5080.

May 14 . Broom Busters Work Party. Volunteers needed for a morning of clearing Scotch Broom at Nehalem Bay State Park. Water and snacks will be provided. Restroom facilities available. Bring your work gloves. 10 a.m. Nehalem Bay State Park. Nehalem, Oregon. (503) 368-3203.

May 14. Photography Workshop. “Translate Your Vision Into Compelling Photographs” will be led by Randy L. Rasmussen, a former photographer and picture editor who worked for The Oregonian from 1981 through 2015. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost will be $60 per person. Hoffman Center For The Arts. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 368-3846.

May 14. Siletz Tribal Member Mark Pullam, Storyteller. Celebrating Native heritage through storytelling. 5 p.m. $10. NCRD Theater. 36155 9th St. Nehalem, Oregon. (503) 368-7008.

May 20. Manzanita Film Series. Monthly screening of films made in and about the Pacific Northwest by area filmmakers. Refreshments available for purchase. 7:30 p.m. $5. Hoffman Center For The Arts. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon.

May 21. Reach the Beach. Non profit cycling event where riders from all over Oregon meet in central locations and ride right into Pacific City, Oregon. Join at the finish line for a beach party, excellent meal put on by The Pelican Pub & Brewery, vendor booths, and other fun activities. This is typically a sold-out event, pre registration for the ride or lodging is recommended. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001.

May 21. Live Music with Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen. Folk, blues and bluegrass. 4 p.m. Stimulus Espresso Cafe. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001.

May 27. Live Music with Austin Sweeney. 4 p.m. Stimulus Espresso Cafe. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001.

May 27 to 30. 39th Annual Rockaway Beach Kite Festival. Contests in a friendly environment. Participants can compete to win awards for nicest kite, the kite that drags on the ground the longest before becoming airborne, and many other events. Children can join in the fun as they build and learn to fly small kites during special classes. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. www.rockawaybeach.net/events/kite-festival

May 28, Memorial Weekend Blues Fest. Featuring: Maggie Kitson Band and Norman Sylvester Band. Food and beverage available to purchase. Free. 2 p.m. Nehalem Bay Winery. Hwy 53 (just outside of Nehalem, Oregon). (503) 368-WINE.

May 28. Live Music – The Acoustic Pedestrian. Jim Dorman is a musician, composer, and teacher who used to be a juggler. But instead of juggling balls or clubs, now he juggles notes. His first EP Walking Softly is a journey of discovery for the listener, and creating it has been an exciting adventure for him. $10. 7 p.m. NCRD Theater. 36155 9th St. Nehalem, Oregon. (503) 368-7008

June 4: Blessing of the Dory Fleet. Send well wishes and prayers with the seasons brave Dorymen; while remembering the past generations of Dorymen as well. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001.

June 4. Nehalem Bay Crab Derby. A $10 per ticket buy-in allows each crabber the chance to pull in one of 26 tagged crabs that are released in Nehalem Bay. Top prize is $1000 - many other great prizes available. Food, music, family fun. 9 a.m. Kelly's Brighton Marina. 29200 US Hwy101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. (503) 368-5745.

June 18: Yappy Days Festival. Adorable pooches available for adoption, balloon animals, face painting, vendors, and more. All proceeds from this street fair-style festival will be donated to local Tillamook Animal Shelter, which is in great need. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001.

June 18. Juneteenth Reggae Festival. Party up, mon, at this annual June festival, featuring the music of Rhythm Culture. Food & beverage available for purchase. Rhythm Culture has been playing the Pacific Northwest music and festival scene for over 15 years. Combining their individual influences of the Caribbean and the Americas, and using a roots reggae foundation, the band infuses blues and jazz into their brand of Reggae music, guaranteed to get even the most reluctant of dancers out of their chairs. Nehalem Bay Winery. Hwy 53 (just outside of Nehalem, Oregon). (503) 368-WINE.

June 24. Manzanita Film Series. Monthly screening of films made in and about the Pacific Northwest by area filmmakers. Refreshments available for purchase. 7:30 p.m. $5. Hoffman Center For The Arts. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon.



June 24. Rockaway Beach Pirate Festival. They come from miles around wearing their best pirate apparel. The festival features a fun treasure hunt for adults and a scavenger hunt for kids in downtown Rockaway Beach. At the festival, you’ll find pirate music, pirate themed food and drink, carnival rides, street vendors, swashbuckling sword fighting, and more. Don’t miss out on the firing of the cannons and black power demonstrations using musket loading methods that date back to the 1800s. It’s fun for all ages. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. www.rockawaybeach.net.. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tours.

More on these areas below:





More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted