Cannon Beach Hosts Potluck and Talk About Oregon Coast Hawks

Published 06/28/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Partake in a downhome, small town potluck as you learn about hawks of the Oregon coast, with the Summer Potluck and Hawk Talk in Cannon Beach on July 12. Put on the by Haystack Rock Awareness Program staff and volunteers, the event is free and open to the public, featuring guest speaker Dick Ashford. (Photo above: Susan Glarum).

Bring a dish to share, your own serving ware and any beverages you'd like. At 7:30 pm, guest speaker Dick Ashford will share an exciting hour-long presentation about raptors. The potluck meal begins at 6 p.m. at the Warren Room of the Tolovana Inn, located at 3400 S. Hemlock in Cannon Beach, Oregon. There is ample parking at the Tolovana Wayside.

Hawks are fascinating creatures that have captured the imaginations of humans in ways that few other bird groups do. (Photo Ned Harris)

“They can be easily seen but tough to identify, and they push our primal poetic buttons,” Haystack Awareness coordinator Nala Cardillo. “Simply stated, hawks have charisma. In this popular talk, we will examine the natural history of diurnal raptors. What makes a hawk a hawk, anyhow? This is not an ID class but, at the end of this course, you are guaranteed to be a dedicated hawk enthusiast.”



Ashford is the President of the Klamath Bird Observatory (www.klamathbird.org) and former Chair of the American Birding Association. He has spent hundreds of hours observing hawks in the field and an equal amount of time researching their natural history. Dick is a popular hawkwatching tour leader in both southern Oregon and northern California and a frequent presenter at birding festivals.

Call Cardillo at 503-436-8060 for more information. (Photo Jim Livaudais).

