Cannon Beach Cottage Tour Gives Historical Look at North Coast Town

Published 08/20/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The Cannon Beach History Center and Museum is gearing up for its ninth annual Cottage Tour, the yearly fundraiser that provides an in-depth look into the history of the north Oregon coast town by showing off its unique elder statesman homes. The Cannon Beach Cottage Tour happens September 8 and 9, with proceeds going to the History Center and its efforts to hold onto local history through artifact preservation, lectures, field trip programs, and exhibits. Indeed, what more of an appropriate way to help preserve that history by engaging in the tour, where attendees get to see historic cottages, carefully tended gardens, and dream homes.

This time around, History Center staff and volunteers chose homes in the Presidential Streets of Cannon Beach that not only had unique history but showcased the spirit of Cannon Beach. Each home included on the tour has been specifically chosen because they were reminiscent of a time before the north Oregon coast village was incorporated.

Nine homes will be on the tour this year, each with their own unique history. One home dates to 1915. The original owner Emily Cornell built her beach cottage based on building plans that her son Willis designed. Though the home has had different owners over the years, little has changed.

The present owner said she fell in love with the place while vacationing in Cannon Beach when she was a child. When the home became available just a few years ago, she purchased it and made limited additions: a vintage refrigerator, black and white tiling, and other unique details bring this home and it's history together.

The tour begins with a luncheon and lecture at the Tolovana Inn from noon to 1 p.m. The luncheon will be catered by local favorites, Culinary Capers, and the lecture will be given by Oregon artist and history enthusiast Michael Gibbons. Gibbons is a well-known Oregon coast artist that has exhibited pieces at the Portland Art Museum, with the American Artists Professional League, and the Allied Artists of America.

The tour of homes continues after the lecture until 4 p.m. For those not attending the Luncheon and Lecture, homes will be open at noon on Saturday the 8th of September.

After the home tour will be the wine reception and raffle at the History Center. Music will be provided by local jazz artist Kelsey Mousley.

The events on Sunday the 9th will begin with a Garden Reception at the History Center at 11 a.m. Tour-goers will enjoy perusing the works of local artists the Palette Puddlers at the Garden Reception. Light breakfast fare will be enjoyed before attendees embark on the Garden Tour. The tour of gardens will continue until 2 p.m. on Sunday the 9th.

Tickets are just $40 for an all inclusive package, or $25 for the Walking Tour and $15 for the Luncheon and Lecture. Tickets may be purchased by phone (503) 436-9301, or online at www.cbhistory.org.

