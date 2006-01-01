Spring Break and March on the North Oregon Coast: Cannon Beach, Seaside

Published 02/15/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Spring Break is king in this part of the north Oregon coast in March, especially in Seaside, and ruled over in its court are its loyal subjects of the Whale Watch Week and the big SOLV clean-up of Oregon coast beaches. There is, of course, much more to this area in March. Here is a preview:

March 1. Sensational Sea Otters, Our Favorite Weasel. Presented by Nathan Sandle, field educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum. This talk begins at 7 p.m. Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

March 2-4. Cannon Beach Yoga Festival. Friends of Haystack Rock host an esteemed faculty of world class yoga teachers for a weekend of yoga, meditation, music, health and wellness treatments, art and local marine habitat and conservation activities and lectures. Weekend pass $325. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cannonbeachyogafestival.com.

March 3. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

March 3. Necanicum Bird Discovery Day. Learn about the birds of Oregon’s North Coast. 8:45 p.m.-2 p.m. Bob Chisholm Community Center. 1225 Ave. A. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1458. www.necanicumwatershed.org.

March 3-April 2. Art show: “Fruits Of Our Labor.” In a nod to Savor Cannon Beach, this invitational show will highlight artwork that is thematically related to growing, preparing and enjoying food. Works will include blown glass cupcakes by Jon Cook as well as sumptuous oil paintings by Brian Cameron and Suzy Kitman. Artist reception Saturday, March 3, 6-8 p.m. Cannon Beach Arts Association. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 1064 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0744.

March 8-11. Savor Cannon Beach Wine and Culinary Festival. Wine tastings, wine dinners and a wine walk. Advance ticket purchase recommended. $99. Multiple locations. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.savorcannonbeach.com.

March 10. Winter Wine Walk. 2-5 p.m. A fundraiser for the Cannon Beach Children’s Center. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

March 14. Lecture: Robert Lewis Knecht. The owner of the Cannon Beach Treasure Company and contributor to the Cannon Beach Gazette gives a lecture on treasure discovery. 6:30 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center. S. Spruce St. and Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbhistory.org.

March 16. Brewer’s Dinner at McKeown’s Restaurant. A five course dinner paired with appropriate craft beers. Reservations are requested. 5:30 p.m. 714 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391.

March 16, 17, 23, 24, 25. Live theater: “How the Other Half Loves.” In this brilliantly crafted, hilarious comedy, two couples in their own homes, the Fosters and the Phillipses, are visible to us but not to each other. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. 3 p.m. Sundays. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

March 17. Pouring at the Coast

March 17. “Pouring at the Coast” Craft Beer Fest. Beer tasting and food pairings. 4-9 p.m. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

March 21. Listening to the Land. Wildlife trails have fascinated North Coast naturalist Neal Maine for decades. Join him for a photographic tour exploring the many connections that wild creatures makes in the landscape, and the lasting patterns those trails reveal. 6-8 p.m. Seaside Public Library. 1131 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. www.nclctrust.org.

March 24-31. Oregon Whale Watching Week. Volunteers line points along the Oregon Coast to help visitors spot gray whales as they migrate north. In this area volunteers can be found at Ecola State Park in Cannon Beach, Neahkahnie Mountain by Manzanita and on the southern Washington coast. whalespoken.org.

March 31. SOLV Annual Spring Beach Cleanup. Join Oregonians from across the state to celebrate nearly three decades of beach cleanups along the entire Oregon coastline. Meet at various spots around Seaside and Cannon Beach. Register online. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. www.solv.org.

March 31. Acoustic Folk Music Series. Robert Richter and the Moonlight Mile blend Celtic music with rock and blues. 6:30 p.m. $7 adults. $2 children. Cannon Beach History Center. S. Spruce St. and Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbhistory.org.

