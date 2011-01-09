Two September Weekends of Live Music in Manzanita, N. Oregon Coast

Published 09/01/2011

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Two weekends in September will bring two large acts to the small towns of the north Oregon coast area called the Nehalem Bay. A major indie Celtic act band will shake things up in Nehalem on September 16 while one of the most famous names in northwest blues comes to Manzanita the prior weekend (above: Molly's Revenge).

A large voice will fill the tiny spot of Vino Manzanita on September 10. Long-time “queen of the NW blues” scene Duffy Bishop will hit the little north Oregon coast town on September 10 with a show at the wine bar that includes her regular guitarist Chris Carlson and latest bass player Dean Mueller.

“She’s dangerous!” is what Bo Diddley said about Duffy Bishop when she shared the stage at his 75th birthday concert at the Crystal Ballroom in Duffy’s current hometown of Portland, Oregon.

For many years in the 90’s Bishop was a regular on the central Oregon coast, especially at the now-defunct Newport Microbrew Festival. This is a rare north coast appearance.

Carlson on guitar and Bishop.

Bishop is a multiple award winner in both the Washington Blues Society (best female vocalist, best band, best album and Hall of Fame) and the Cascade Blues Society where she is in the Hall of Fame and receiver of the Lifetime Achievement Award. She won the Female Vocalist Award so many years in a row they went ahead and renamed it the Duffy Bishop Female Vocalist Award. Duffy continues to be a favorite wherever she performs.

Whether it is an intimate club, theatre or festival setting, Duffy Bishop connects and delivers with her personal warmth, humor and booming, emotive voice. The trio will be delivering Duffy's classic blues style in the most intimate of settings at Vino Manzanita Saturday September 10 at 7:30 pm. The show is free but over 21 years old only.

Vino is at 387d Laneda, Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 368-8466.

A wee bit of the British Isles is coming to the Nehalem Bay area on September 16, as Celtic band Molly’s Revenge hits this side of the Atlantic on a tour of the west coast U.S. The plays the White Clover Grange in Nehalem, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Vino Manzanita

Molly's Revenge utilizes the classic combo of bagpipes, whistle, fiddle against a backdrop of guitar, bouzouki, and mandola, creating an infectious and intriguing blend of Scottish and Irish veins of the genre. Traditional jigs and reels are infused with a driving energy and harder edged, turning these old style dance tunes into more raucous, modern creations.

The group regularly performs around the world, including high-profile festivals and performing arts events in Australia, the U.S., Scotland and China.

Molly’s Revenge recently released their latest album, “Aged Ten Years,” which was engineered by and mixed by Andy Zenczak of Gadgetbox Studios in his new state-of-the-art studio space in Santa Cruz. It was produced by Aaron Jones of the Scottish band Old Blind Dogs.

Tickets: $14 ($11 for seniors and children) in advance at mollysrevenge.com. $15/12 day of the show. White Clover Grange is two miles up Highway 53 from the 101 junction, at 36585 Highway 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-2669 for more information.

Manzanita from above

