August is About Wine and Song on North Oregon Coast

Published 07/20/2011

Manzanita band Radio Cowboy

(Manzanita, Oregon) – There's a lot of live music paired with wine on the north Oregon coast in August. There's bluegrass and other celebrations at Nehalem Bay Winery and the wine bar in Cannon Beach hosts a famed local band – and more.

August 5 at Nehalem Bay Winery is a celebration of owner Ray Shackelford’s 20 years at its helm (he bought into the business then. Between him, manager Melissa Stetzel and the head of their sister winery, Depoe Bay Winery, it all adds up to 50 years of experience, so the event is called 50 Years of Fun.

It goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. that Friday night, and features local band Radio Cowboy with their moody Americana. $5 cover. Food and beverages available for purchase.

Nehalem Bay Winery's Bluegrass Festival

Then on August 19 and 20, the winery again puts on its famous Bluegrass Festival, which has now expanded to two days and nights of music. Some of the bands are as yet to be announced, but string band Back alley performs on Friday and Wild Hog in the Woods plays on Saturday.

Hwy 53 (just outside of Nehalem). 1-888-368-9463. www.nehalembaywinery.com

Cover is $5 and food, wine and beverages will be available for purchase. Friday’s event goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday’s exact times are still to be announced.

Past performances at the winery often feature awesome sunsets.

Also in the world of wine, Lush Wine Bar in Cannon Beach will be hosting Radio Cowboy on August 26, from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. 1235 South Hemlock Cannon Beach, Oregon.

For those wanting to catch a little live music in Pacific City, local hotspot The Oar House Bar & Grill will host Radio Cowboy there on August 12 and 13, starting at 9 p.m. 34455 Brooten Road, Pacific City, Oregon.

Lush Wine Bar in Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach

Manzanita and Nehalem Bay at night

