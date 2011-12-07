Top End of Oregon Coast Events Through End of Summer

Published 07/12/2011

(Astoria, Oregon) – The very northernmost tip of the Oregon coast – the historical town of Astoria – knows how to whoop up for the second half of summer. Even with its major 200-year anniversary celebrations winding down, it revels in its past with plenty of Lewis & Clark events. There’s also plenty to do in the way of dancing, music, outdoor events and theater.

Everyday near Fort Clatsop: Netul Trail Guided Walks, everyday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. until September 5. The landing is one mile south of Fort Clatsop, near Warrenton, Oregon. (503) 861-4425.

Thursday through Monday. Guided kayak-canoe tours. Free - times vary due to tides, but you need to reserve ahead of time by calling (503) 861-4425. Netul Landing, one mile south of Fort Clatsop, near Warrenton, Oregon.

Daily Lewis & Clark Ranger Programs. Talks and demonstrations on the everyday lives of the Corps of Discovery, in their Oregon coast home for their winter stay. Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road – just south of Astoria, Oregon. (503) 861-2471.

Every Saturday: Ballroom Dancing and Salsa Dancing. Mini-lessons possible. $7 at door. 8 – 10 p.m. Fellowship Hall. 11th and Harrison. Astoria, Oregon. www.astoriaartsandmovement.com

Every Thursday-Sunday. Live Theater: Shanghaied in Astoria. This musical melodrama from the Astor Street Opry Company is now in its 27th season. Astoria, Oregon. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

Every Sunday. Astoria Sunday Market. Taste, shop, explore. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown at 12th St. Astoria, Oregon.

July 30-31. First Annual Astoria Open Studio Tour. Local Artists invite you into their creative space. Tour maps will be available in July. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1895. www.astoriavisualarts.org.

July 31. Whiskey Rebellion. An award winning five piece band from Central Virginia that plays high-energy acoustic music. $15 or $12 students/seniors/military. Doors at 4:30 p.m. Show at 5 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6311. www.liberty-theater.org.

August 2-6. Clatsop County Fair. Whether it’s pigs or poultry, jams or jewelry, local entertainment, or just plain fun, the Clatsop County Fair has it all. 92937 Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. www.co.clatsop.or.us/default.asp?deptid=13&pageid=23.

August 10-14. Astoria Regatta. Celebrate Regatta’s 117th year during Astoria’s 200th birthday! Boat races, parades, dances, music, trolley rides, and more fun for the entire family. Parade at noon Saturday, fireworks 10 p.m. Saturday night. Astoria, Oregon.

August 27. Troll Radio Revue. A family variety show hosted by Skinnamarink’s Debbie Twombly. 11 a.m. Performing Arts Center. 16th & Franklin streets. Astoria, Oregon.

