Upcoming on Central Oregon Coast: Agates Show, Art Guild Show

Published 06/12/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) - June brings two major features of visual fun to the central Oregon coast. This coming Father's Day weekend, it's the Oregon Coast Agate club's two-day festival of rocks, minerals and agates in Newport. Then at the end of the month, a variety of local artists show off their interpretations of Yachats, an unusually pristine and rugged area of the coast. (Above: Yachats)

Ever want to learn more about rocks, minerals, fossils, and jewelry making?

This weekend you can, in Newport. Revel in Father's Day weekend with the Oregon Coast Agate Club who is hosting their 50TH Annual Gem Show on June 15th and 16th.

The show will feature displays, hourly door prizes, a raffle, silent auction, and great vendors offering wondrous gem related treasures. The show will be open from 10:00 am to 6 pm on Saturday the 15th, and from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday the 16th. The show location is the multipurpose room at the Yaquina View Elementary School just south off of Hwy 20 at 351 SE Harney Street in Newport, Oregon.

Admission is $2.00 for adults and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. All active individuals in uniform are granted free admission for military, police (volunteers), and youth scouts with proper I.D. Your admission will buy you a ticket for the hourly door prize drawing. Raffle tickets may be purchased once within the show for many prizes yet to be listed such as certificates to some of Lincoln Counties favorite restaurants, other interesting gifts, and the Grand Prize, which is a beautiful Arkansas Quartz Crystal cluster, to be awarded at the end of the show on Sunday. You do not have to be present to win the Grand Prize.

Then at the end of the month, the Yachats Arts Guild hits the scene with a splash. Their Summer Show kicks off on June 29 and runs through July 7 in rooms 7 and 8 of the Commons off Highway 101 (next to the bank).

From massive oil and acrylic paintings to delicate wood carvings, the Guild offers an array of art for sale. Photographs of the area - those brief moments captured - abound, and Oregon-renowned watercolorists share their take on the beautiful coast as well. Other mediums include colored pencils, pen and ink, and pyrography on gourds and driftwood, as well as mixed media. All art displayed is for sale, and you’ll also find cards and prints available, and even a refreshment or two. Contact the Guild at cgclairegood@gmail.com.

