Yachats' Underbelly in Video: Myriad of Holes, Tidal Explosions in Oregon Coast Town

Published 01/25/21 at 6:46 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yachats, Oregon) - Yachats is definitely one of Oregon’s more stunning scenic vistas, and one heck of a charmer of a village. Upscale and intriguing restaurants populate this place in great abundance; even the seafood dives taste like something much more expensive. It has an unusual character for any place on Oregon’s coast, managing to be rugged and untamed in many ways yet still exude an unparalleled sense of class and culture.

It’s no secret that it’s called the ``Gem of the Oregon Coast.’’ But Yachats has its secrets. There’s more to this engaging area than meets the eye - even the eyes of many regulars. You need only spend a little more time poking around and you’ll find a variety of interesting to oddball stuff: beach-oriented goodies that go well beyond Yachats’ already steady supply of craggy, rock-filled beaches, amazing eateries and intriguing accommodations.

Among them: the many tidal surprises this little hotspot provides. Weird little holes abound here, along with larger crevices, known for condensing the ocean’s energy into displays of watery pyrotechnics.

See the video for the examples.

Some are larger, sweeping explosions, like the spouting horn at the 804 Trail (about a third of the way through the video). At times these are mammoth, with waves shooting up 20 feet or more into the air. In the next sequence, you can see the very same crevice at a low tide, providing a mellow swell and drop of sea water action.

Closer to the beginning of the video you can spot the massive crevice at Cook’s Chasm (about 50 feet north of Thor’s Well). Only slightly-stormy waves do awesome but spooky things here; that's all it takes.

In other areas, as seen below, the tidal surprises are diminutive and a bit hidden. Like the rocky mini-arch over one crevice, or the outright opening in the rocks where you can, at times, see the ocean moving underneath.

OTHER INTERESTING PARTS OF YACHATS

There are some structures in the Yachats area which have maritime themes in rather unusual ways as well. The Yachats Inn was constructed to look like a ship from a distance, when viewed from the hills above the town.



At Yachat's southern end

Check out the funky, even innovative buildings along the 804 trail, often with a new age flavor to them; or the sleek, ultra modern examples to more rugged beach cabin-like designs.

This tiny village knows how to live it up. Every Fourth of July it cuts lose with the La De Da Days. There’s also a major classical music festival during the summer, a month-long Christmas celebration and the scrumptious Mushroom Festival every fall.

Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours

The town has an interesting past as well. Some of that started thousands of years ago.

There are some spots just south of the town where ancient Indian middens have been discovered. These are piles of shells and other "rubbish" tossed away by local tribes who lived here over various millennia. Archeologists are having a field day with this stuff and learning much from it. The locations of these are secret, however, to avoid being disturbed and ruined.





MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted