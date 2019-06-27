World Oceans Day Brings Interactive Fun to Oregon Coast Aquarium

Published 06/27/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – June 29 brings a sizable World Oceans Day celebration to the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, an event which spotlights the importance of the oceans and the inhabitants beneath the waves through a variety of activities, presentations on animals of the sea and even some raffles for prizes. Sometimes, you get to interact with the happenings.

This year, the theme for World Oceans Day is “Together We Can,” a global celebration of all things aquatic and a look to the future. The goal this year is a commitment to eliminating the threat of plastic pollution and to share solutions that inspire and activate the global community.

The mantra for the 2019 Worlds Oceans Day is “Working together, we can and will protect our shared ocean.”

Behind the celebration is the sobering reality of plastics in the ocean, which is showing up in the bellies of many sea creatures and killing off vast numbers. It all comes from people on land. This event encourages people of all ages to help find everyday solutions to the plague of plastics.

On the lighter side, the animals of the aquarium themselves will help demonstrate some ways to solve this. A serious problem just got quite cute. Max the sea lion and Schuster the sea otter show off their commitment to recycling by disposing of plastic bottles in the proper receptacle, while JoJo the pelican educates guests on proper fishing line disposal. Various staff members who deal directly with the aquarium’s creatures will be available all day to chat with guests about wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

Join a scavenger hunt to find jigsaw pieces on the Aquarium grounds for chances to win Octopus and Moon Jelly encounters. Twice during the day, guests can even dissect a squid along with the Aquarium’s cephalopod expert. Another highlight will be a once in a lifetime opportunity see the live dissection of a blue shark that was caught as bycatch.

“World Oceans Day is a great opportunity to celebrate and honor the blue planet that we depend on,” said Jeff Harms, Education Manager at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. “The Aquarium hopes to inspire visitors to appreciate our ocean and to take action to keep it healthy.”

All around the planet, World Oceans Day is celebrated by similar organizations to promote understanding and stewardship of the ocean. You’ll find interactive guest displays from the aquarium’s partner organizations, including The Surfrider Foundation, Shoreline Education for Awareness, OMSI, Whale and Dolphin Conservation, American Cetacean Society, Proteus Science Communication and WhaleTimes Inc.

For more information or to buy tickets online visit aquarium.org or call 541-867-FISH. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, Oregon.

























