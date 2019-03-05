More Ways to Woo: Jaw-Dropping, Romantic Viewpoints of the Oregon Coast

Published 05/03/2019 at 5:13 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – So, you and the object of your affection have decided to head to the Oregon coast. Maybe it’s great weather; maybe it’s bad. Whatever the case, you want to make him or her know you have an impressive romantic side.

One sure-fire way to leave that person a little tingly is the great viewpoints along the coastline. Few things can beat a stunning, nearly aerial view for a romantic moment on the Oregon coast, even if the weather isn’t totally cooperating. Perhaps even better: the weather is insane and you’re huddled together inside your vehicle and watching the meteorological melee. Follow the links for maps and more info.





One of the best spots where couples love to cuddle together for photos is the Neahkahnie overlooks, just a couple miles north of Manzanita. There, you can see about 40 miles to the south on good days, all the way to Oceanside. The dramatic vistas here are one of the most stunning on the entire Oregon coast.

It’s one of the more photographed spots in the region for good reason. Selfies – or whatever the term for selfie shots with two people is – this place is perfect for it.

At night it can be even more spectacular. It takes a bit of time for your eyes to adjust, but once they do, you’ll find the mix of Milky Way and dark sea absolutely intoxicating.

Don’t be surprised to see some shooting stars. The place is reportedly simply lucky that way. Lodging in Manzanita, Wheeler -





Near Depoe Bay, Cape Foulweather can live up to its name – but often it doesn’t. In glorious weather, north and south views are quite unobstructed. The sea mumbles softly below, and whales are a decent bet here as it’s part of the cetacean hangout waters around Depoe Bay.

You’re five hundred feet above it all, and thus the place is gnarly during storms. These can do some fascinating things, however. Mists sometimes get shoved along by the winds and you’ll see fog (really just lower clouds) jetting upwards, up the side of the headland and into the air. There’s video of that action here.

At night, this place is seriously mystical, especially if a moon is reflecting in the water. Lodgings in Depoe Bay -





Cape Perpetua sits a few miles south of Yachats and is one of the most awe-inspiring views on the coast because of its sheer height. The drive to the top is winding and a bit white-knuckled, but the scenery will be serious eye candy for your passenger (though you’ll have to keep an eye on the road).

It’s not impossible to see a bear as you slowly move up the mountain.

Once at the top, the view is so astounding it should be illegal to not hold hands and cuddle to the grandeur. 800 feet above the ocean will do that to you. For extra romance atmosphere, head to the stone lookout shelter along the path that darts westward 100 feet or so. Lodgings in Yachats -









One viewpoint that’s hard to beat for its up close and personal vibe is Jump-Off Joe in Newport. Take NW 11th Street to its dead end, and there’s a parking lot nearby that allows access to this unusual spot that is now mostly the skeleton of a condo. It’s a bit like the ruins of a castle.

Just below it sits what is left of the sandstone structure known as Jump-Off Joe, where a small chunk of rock juts out over the beach. It’s a beautiful perch from which to sit and observe the tide and maybe get in a little face time – in an actual non-digital way, and involving lips. Lodgings in Newport -









