Manzanita, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City: N. Oregon Coast Winter Fun

Published 12/06/2019 at 5:35 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – On the north Oregon coast, Tillamook County and its cadre of exceptionally cool little towns get busy for the holidays. A lot happens in Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook and Pacific City. It’s not just Christmas events that fill the winter, but it’s a variety of food, film and music fun as well.

Check out the preview and get thee to the coast.



Most Fridays. Garibaldi Jam. Mostly old-time favorites and Country-Western standards using complete sound system, with the audience “cutting a rug” on the large dance floor while others sit and enjoy, toes a-tapping. 6 p.m. Free. Garibaldi Community Hall, 6th St. and Acacia Ave. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-801-0953.

Fridays. Spirit Dance 2.0. Weekly free-form dance celebration. Music by DJ Pranawave. 6 pm warm-up and stretch. 6:15 circle opens and dance begins. 8 pm finish. Suggested donation, $10. Free for kids. Pine Grove Community Club, 225 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon.

Thursdays: Old School Trivia. 7 p.m. MacGregor's A Whiskey Bar. One of two on the north Oregon coast. 387 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-2447. Website here.

Through December 22, Weekends. Candy Cane Express. 12, 2 and 4 p.m. Oregon Coast Scene Railroad Depot. Garibaldi, Oregon.

December 13 – 15. Wheeler Winterfest Holiday Market. Live music, wine tasting, Santa from 2 0 4 p.m., craft, holiday gifts. Wheeler Waterfront. Salmonberrysaloon.com.

December 13. Festival of Trees. Annual Festival of Trees fundraiser. Fully decorated Christmas trees, table-top trees, wreaths, centerpieces, and all sorts of goodies in our Santa Packs will put you in the holiday spirit. All will be donated by individuals, organizations and businesses in Tillamook County. 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tillamook Pioneer Museum. Tillamook, Oregon. 503.842.4553. www.tcpm.org

December 14. Capture Christmas Photo Shoot. Rockaway Community Church. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.



December 14. Wave Steppers Square Dance. Open to the public. Garibaldi Community Center. 107 6th Street. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-3819.

December 15. Artful Breakfast. Great food, cooked by great people, for a great cause: art. All you can eat eggs, pancakes, beans, salsa, fruit, coffee or tea. $3 BCAC members, $5 non-members. 8 a.m. Bay City Arts Center, 5th and A Streets in Bay City. 503-377-9620 or www.baycityartscenter.org.

December 21. A Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus. 1 p.m. Manzanita Visitor Center. Manzanita, Oregon.

December 22. Holiday Festival of Lights. 3 p.m. Downtown Tillamook.

December 27 – 31. Winter Whale Watch week. Volunteers are placed along dozens of high vantage points along the Oregon coast to help you spot whales. In Manzanita: atop the Neahkahnie Overlooks. At Pacific City: atop Cape Kiwanda. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. WhaleSpoken.Wordpress.com.

December 28. Tillamook Downtown District Artwalk. Each month a variety of merchants will host local artists in a dynamic and evolving art show. 1 p.m. For more information or a listing of the venues and artists that will be participating each month, visit: www.artaccelerated.org. Downtown Tillamook, Oregon. https://www.artaccelerated.org/

December 31. New Year’s Eve with Karaoke from Hell. Get your karaoke on with a live band behind you. San Dune Pub. 127 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-5080. www.sandunepub.com



January 25. Tillamook Downtown District Artwalk. Each month a variety of merchants will host local artists in a dynamic and evolving art show. 1 p.m. For more information or a listing of the venues and artists that will be participating each month, visit: www.artaccelerated.org. Downtown Tillamook, Oregon. https://www.artaccelerated.org/

January 11. Brad Creel & The Reel Deel. Like listening to a John Prine album while Merle Haggard is cooking in the kitchen, Gram Parsons is on the front porch, and bigfoot is dancing in the front yard. As the Oregonian put it, Brad’s songs offer, “barbed sentiments served up with deft hoky-tonk touches.” Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846.

Hotels in Three Capes - Where to eat - Three Capes Maps and Virtual Tours

Sandlake Country Inn . Close to Sand Lake beach area - not a bad place to check for jellyfish. 8505 Galloway Rd. (Near Pacific City, Oregon). 877-726-3525. 503-965-6745. 8505 Galloway Rd. (Near Pacific City, Oregon). 877-726-3525. 503-965-6745. www.sandlakecountryinn.com









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted