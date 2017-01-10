Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Latest: A Week of Stellar Weather, Small Quake

Published 10/01/2017 at 7:17 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Two fascinating tidbits of Earth science along the Oregon coast this week: one above ground and one below. A small quake rattled off the coast this past week, while the coming days mean stellar weather on the beaches, perhaps even over 70 degrees.

More of the Second Summer phenomenon is happening this week with a good five or six days of sunny and nearly windless weather on the Oregon coast. Temps will sometimes be in the low 60s, however. Some days will have higher daytime highs, which will mean the near-shore areas will be extremely warm. There is even the possibility of temps into the 70s this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said Monday will have some patchy fog in the morning, then otherwise sunny with very light winds. Tuesday and Wednesday will be essentially cloudless with light winds again, but the temps rise up to the mid to upper 60s.

Some weather outlets are predicting temperatures could be in the 70s midweek.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, while Friday is predicted to dip into mostly cloudy territory and a chance of showers. Saturday and Sunday rally, however, with more mostly sunny conditions, according to the NWS.

This is part of the famed Second Summer trend, a term that refers to September and early October being the warmest and most inviting weather on the Oregon coast. October tends to be cooler, but near-70-degree weather is not unusual in the early half of the month.

The NWS said an upper level trough has been parked over the Pacific Northwest recently, and that has been keeping cooler, rainier weather around.

“The upper level trough will gradually move south tonight through Tuesday for more northerly flow and drier weather,” the NWS said. “An upper ridge will move over the region Tuesday night through Thursday for east winds and continued dry weather. Another upper trough drops down into British Columbia Friday and Saturday for cooler weather, and possibly some rain.”

The beaches near the ocean will feel even warmer, perhaps as much as 10 degrees higher than the actual beach towns. Low winds and the fact the ocean reflects sunlight back cause this dreamy phenomenon.

Also on the Oregon coast this week: whale watching is still exceptional and razor clamming is back open in Clatsop County after more than a year shutdown. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Small Earthquake Friday Off Oregon Coast

Friday afternoon saw a small earthquake off the Oregon coast, about 118 miles west-northwest of Bandon, Oregon. The shaker was a 3.0 magnitude at a depth of just over six miles. It struck at 2:42 p.m., according to the USGS.

There are no reports of it being felt and no damage occurred. These kinds of small quakes are a very regular occurrence. Approximately 20 per year happen off the coast.








