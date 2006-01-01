SEEKING TRAVEL / OUTDOORS / SCIENCE / HISTORY WRITERS - Oregon Coast Beach Connection and Oregon Travel Daily

Oregon Coast Beach Connection and our sister publication Oregon Travel Daily are seeking travel / outdoors writers with an eye for unique places on the beaches of Washington and Oregon – and interesting locales inland as well.

Full credit and a link to your site provided. Most of our articles reach 2,000 to 100,000 people in a few days after initial publication.

For OCBC we’re looking for: 1 – stories about the southern Oregon coast and Washington coast (northern half of Oregon is mostly covered, but feel free to pitch something we haven’t done).

We need more about beaches, other nature spots nearby, or intriguing science or history of an area (such as its geology, wildlife, marine life, etc). Travelogues are welcome.

Requirements: good quality photos with each story, preferably at least four. Minimum 800 pix wide.

Original writing only and must not have been published elsewhere.

See the news link for an overview of the kind of stories we do.

For Oregon Travel Daily, we’re looking for the same thing but around inland Oregon or Washington. The motto for OTD is “For Those Traveling to and From Oregon” - meaning we are also looking for stories about destinations around the U.S. and the world.

See the news link for an overview of the kind of stories we do, but we are now looking for more in-depth pieces on destinations, especially those that are unique or even unknown to most.

Articles must be well-researched and scoured for errors. Must be typo-free.

HOW TO SUBMIT STORY

- No calls accepted, email editor@beachconnection.net only



- You can pitch your idea(s) – we love that! Please include links to previously published work.

- You can send an article on spec for consideration – even partially finished, so we have an idea of your style, approach, writing ability, etc.

Send articles ONLY as text in the email, do not send word files. We won’t open them.

Thanks and let’s see you get famous!

email editor@beachconnection.net





