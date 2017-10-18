Lincoln City's Tour to Die For Again Haunts Oregon Coast

Published 10/18/2017 at 5:37 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – In comes Lincoln City's darkest hour: A Tour to Die For is – paradoxically – the liveliest of happenings surrounding the celebration of all things deceased and spooky along the entire Oregon coast during Halloween.

A Tour to Die For centers its guided tours around Lincoln City’s hilltop cemetery, returning to its haunting grounds on October 20 - 22 and 27 – 29. You get to witness history come to life as six new permanent residents tell their tales to brave living souls.

Tours depart from the Lincoln City Cultural Center (540 NE Hwy 101) every half hour: at 5:30, 6:00, 6:30, 7:00 and 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday. Matinee shows are available on October 22 and 29, and depart at 2:00, 2:30, 3:00, 3:30 and 4:00 pm. Along the way, hot beverages, cookies and snacks will be on hand while participants await this fateful journey. During the bus ride, participants will enjoy listening to local legends, lore and mysterious occurrences from their tour guide.

They then arrive at Pioneer Cemetery, where these brave souls will be greeted by Mr. Bones, who donated the land for the graveyard. From there, each tour will be guided by lantern light to the final resting place of six of the cemetery residents, each of whom will tell their stories.

The bus ride either takes you to some other spooky stops or talks about them. The central Oregon coast town is rife with these tales, which include:

The ghost at the fire station on the northern end of Lincoln City. Numerous sightings there go back decades, and it's thought a firefighter from the '30s still lingers there.

Siletz Bay has an apparent ghost ship. Some talk of seeing an old-style schooner appearing and disappearing in the fog. Interestingly, there is a hidden shipwreck in the mud flats beneath the bay.

Another stop includes Devil's Lake, where you'll hear native tribal tales of the monster that inhabits it.

One of the permanent residents, played by local actress Cassie Ruud, is delighted to share her story with patrons at this year’s tour.

“I am excited to be performing as Taimi Hespack, a colorful character who had an equally colorful life,” said Ruud. “Her story is a fun one, filled with log cabins, fortune telling and lots of dancing. I cannot wait to share her story with patrons.”

A Tour to Die For is a collaboration between the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, Taft Pioneer Cemetery Association and Theatre West. Stories about the residents of the cemetery are united with actors to literally bring the history of Lincoln City to life. Proceeds from the tours benefit North Lincoln County Historical Museum, Pioneer Cemetery and Theatre West.

Ruud, who was an understudy at last year’s inaugural Tour to Die For, is now one of the featured performers. “I loved every minute of it. I look forward to the challenge of bringing Taimi to life at this year’s Tour to Die For. I hope that patrons will enjoy listening to her story and learn some of the history of our town.”

The festive tour won a sizable award last year from Travel Oregon: the 2016 Hidden Gem Award. That honor is bestowed upon small but worthy events with fewer than 1,000 attendees that makes an impact on a community and is worth bragging about.

To purchase tickets and for more information on A Tour to Die For, see TourToDieFor.com.

Staying in Lincoln City for this event. Lodging rates are dropping quite low right now, and numerous enticing speclals will make this event easier on the budget as well. See the Lincoln City lodging page for constant deal alerts.























