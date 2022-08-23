Three Central Oregon Coast Wonders with Scenic Extremes - Video

2022-08-23

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yachats, Oregon) – Where the forestlands and cushy amenities meet the sea and then blend imperceptibly into either calm or chaos, Lincoln County is full of such pleasantries and histrionics. The central Oregon coast is mostly Lincoln County, defined as the region from Lincoln City down through Florence, with the county hosting all of that save the last 20 miles before it all becomes southern Oregon coast. (Photos and video Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

In the midst of all that the beaches vary wildly, and sometimes they're completely intertwined with the manmade action around them.

Here are three wonders of the central coast where many such layers of fun and repose can be found.

Cook's Chasm

South of Yachats and Cape Perpetua, and just immediately north of the Lane/Lincoln County line, you'll find Cook's Chasm.

It's a small wonderland of spouting horns, wave-whacked rocky spots and tons of tidepools. Not to mention, it's one of the few really spectacular viewpoints on the Oregon coast that's wheelchair accessible.

A winding path here and just to the north by Cape Cove will lead you over a different chasm and down some brushy areas, ending up at a viewpoint where an array of green sea goo covers a stark, striking landscape of rocky basalt and waves that shoot up in the air.

There's really only one Spouting Horn here, but the rocky ledges create lots of points of impact for waves to go firing off dramatically. While the area has recently become known more for Thor's Well, it's not nearly as interesting as the that geyser that actually makes a weird hissing noise. Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours



Newport's Rough and Yet Civilized Edges





Miles and miles of amazing sand stretch from the North Jetty to Yaquina Head, where the Oregon coast's tallest lighthouse resides. The town is a dizzying mishmash of uppercrust delights and yet beautifully calm beaches, divided into several fascinating natural areas.





At Nye Beach, frolic on the sand or wander the exquisitely-remade streets that have a retro Americana vibe.

Agate Beach then nuzzles against Yaquina Head to the north and gets a little wilder. The headland itself is a cavalcade of unruly tideal action and jagged structures.





Many more miles spread northward from the other side of the headland to the northernmost borders of town, to places like Moolack Beach and Beverly Beach, with their enormous, towering cliffs and astounding beachcombing finds.

Then, if you're considering the South Beach area - on the other side of Yaquina bay - there are even more miles of sandy strand to play on, such as the pristine stretches of South Beach State Park, down to unnamed beaches around the airport as you wind slowly towards Seal Rock. Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours

Lincoln City's Roads End

Sand, sand and more sand. It's like an all-you-can-eat buffet for lovers of sandy beaches.

Roads End State Recreational Site sits at the northernmost end of this bustling town, with its main entrance quite a ways from the headland where the beach abruptly ends. However, if you drive a ways north, through this lovely neighborhood of largely sleek and chic beach homes, you'll come to the very last public access some half mile from the headland - and save yourself a walk.





This final access only allows for two parking spots, but if you're considerate you should be able to find a parking spot somewhere along this street not too far away.





Head down to the beach and discover a gorgeous chunk of sand that's usually surprisingly devoid of crowds. Dip your toes in the sand or the water at this remarkably beautiful and colorful area, where the geologic stories embedded in the cliffs provide as much to look at as the breakers.

At the end of the beach, there's a hidden cove just beyond the headland, which is usually accessible at anything but high tides. Low tides are best for traipsing over to this Gilligan's Island-like bit of clandestine paradise, however. The big pointed rock is known as Wizard Rock – not to be confused with Wizards Hat Rock down in Bandon on the south Oregon coast. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours





















