Special Glass Float Drop Over Holiday in Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City

Published 11/16/2017 at 4:17 PM PDT - Updated 11/16/2017 at 6:07 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Walk off that Thanksgiving feast coma on the central Oregon coast by looking for treasures on the beaches of Lincoln City. The tourism hotspot is having a special Thanksgiving glass float drop over the holiday weekend, from November 23 to 26.

Lincoln City's mysterious Float Fairies will hide 100 extra glass art pieces to celebrate the

Thanksgiving holiday. Hidden with care, rain or shine, look between the high tide line and the embankment for a colorful keepsake.

It's also the beginning of the holiday season in town, with some specials events involving a tree lighting and Santa.

This special glass drop is part of Lincoln City's annual Finders Keepers program, which is celebrating its 19th anniversary and continues through Memorial Day, with glass floats put out every day. The signed, numbered, and handcrafted floats are hidden along the seven miles of public beach in Lincoln City. You find one - you keep it.

When a float is found, the fun continues. Register your glass float by texting FLOATS to 24587, visiting our online registration page or by calling 541-996-1274. Each registered float comes with a certificate of authenticity and a biography on the artist who made the float.

In between the hunting expeditions for glass treasure, discover unique holiday treasures worth giving at the Tree Lighting Party & Santa Sale at the Lincoln City Cultural Center from November 24 through the 26. Handcrafted arts and crafts will be for sale from local artists and vendors from noon to 7 pm on Friday, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and from 10am to 3pm on Sunday.

Looking for holiday deals without the stress of large crowds? The Lincoln City Outlets invite you to their Black Friday weekend, where you can take advantage of specials and discounts from over 40 brand stores - all without the hassle of crowds and traffic.

For more information on the Thanksgiving special glass drop, call 541-996-1274 or visit Oregoncoast.org/glass-floats.

More on the Lincoln City Tree Lighting Party. The day following Thanksgiving brings the Lincoln City Tree Lighting Party and Christmas Market to the central Oregon coast town.

Starting at noon, Black Friday shoppers can listen to the Bell Tree carols while they browse the Christmas Market, the Chessman Gallery and the LCCC Members Gift Shop. Krista Eddy’s famous make-and-take ornament workshop will be open to kids of all ages from 2 to 5 pm. This year’s project: adorable yarn-wrapped stars and trees. Donations are happily accepted but participation is free, while supplies last.

At 5 pm, LCCC volunteers and staff will begin to serve the cookies, hot chocolate and coffee, generously provided by Kenny’s IGA and the Morgan Family. If weather permits, the crowd will gather outside (if not, there will be room inside to enjoy). The Sweet Adelines – a longtime tradition on the central Oregon coast - will perform and lead a group carol sing, followed by the countdown and the flip of the switch, to illuminate the community Christmas tree and the rest of the Cultural Center’s new outdoor light display.

Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

At around 5:30 pm on Friday, a fire truck from North Lincoln Fire & Rescue will deliver Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to the south entrance of the Cultural Center. They'll make their way to the auditorium, where Santa will hear wishes, pose for photos, collect food donations and give away candy canes on the decorated stage. The last event of the evening will be the Cake Walk, with cupcakes, cakes and other treats donated by local bakeries and restaurants. Your first ticket is free; all other chances are just $1.

Activities will continue on Saturday, November 25, from 10 am to 4 pm., including the Christmas Market – and Santa Claus and his reindeer will arrive at 2 pm, hearing wishes and taking donations for the Lincoln City Food Pantry.

On Sunday, November 26, a new set of vendors will take over the Christmas Market space. The Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market will be open for business, selling late season produce and a variety of seasonal goods. Hours on Sunday will be 10 am to 3 pm. Bring your donations for the Lincoln City Food Pantry, and visit Santa Claus starting at 11 am. Website for further info.



















