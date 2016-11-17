100 Glass Floats Dropped on Oregon Coast Town for Thanksgiving

Published 11/17/2016 at 4:43 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Lincoln City offers up yet another reason to be thankful there's a central Oregon coast: a major glass float treasure hunt.

Thanksgiving weekend, there will be a special drop of glass floats, starting November 24 and going until November 27. The mysterious Float Fairies of the town will let loose 100 extra glass art pieces onto the beaches to celebrate the holiday. Between the high tide line and the embankment, look for brightly colored glass keepsakes, as part of the Finders Keepers program.

This festival of floats is now in its 18th year, continuing through to Memorial Weekend of 2017. Glass floats are dropped every day (unless adverse weather creates a hazard) along the seven miles of pristine beaches of this part of the Oregon coast. Each is signed, numbered and personally handcrafted, with no two alike.

If you find one – you keep it.

Register your glass float by texting FLOATS to 24587, visiting the Lincoln City Visitors Bureau online registration page, calling 800-452-2151 or taking it to Visitor Information Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Each registered float comes with a certificate of authenticity and a biography on the artist who made the float. It is truly a gift that keeps on giving.

There's even more to engage in while in Lincoln City over the holiday weekend. Numerous festive events take place and special shopping opportunities. There is the Tree Party & Santa Sale at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on November 25 and 26. There, handcrafted arts and crafts will be for sale from local artists and vendors from noon to 7 pm on Friday and from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday.

Looking for Black Friday deals without the crowds? The Lincoln City Outlets stores are hosting their Black Friday weekend, where you can take advantage of specials and discounts from over 40 brand stores - all without the hassle of crowds and traffic.

Later in the week, there is Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to charity in the holiday season.

This year in Lincoln City and everywhere else, Giving Tuesday falls on November 29 and will be celebrated virtually, all over the country and throughout Oregon and the coast. Residents and visitors are invited to celebrate “offline” and in person, at the #lincolncitygives Generosity Bazaar at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101.

From 10 am to 7 pm, you can “shop” for donation opportunities among local nonprofits. Bring donations of food and new, unwrapped toys, and your donations (cash, check, card or pledge), and browse the tables to purchase gifts like fresh wreaths, pet calendars, fancy nuts, entertainment vouchers, t-shirts, jewelry and more. Enjoy complimentary donuts and coffee in the morning, and sweets in the evening, or bring $5 for a baked potato lunch from 11:30 to 2. Take an “UNselfie” to share your story with family and friends online. Admission is free. For details, call the LCCC at 541-994-9994.

Also over the weekend and on Thanksgiving: many restaurants are open, providing numerous opportunities to indulge the right way for the holiday while you're enjoying the beaches. Do a search for “Thanksgiving” on the Lincoln City visitors site.

For more information on the Thanksgiving special glass drop, call 541-996-1274 or visit http://www.oregoncoast.org/finders-keepers/.

















