Cannon Beach Spring Unveiling Art Fest Returns to N. Oregon Coast

Published 04/12/21 at 6:25 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Yet another signpost towards normality is coming from the Oregon coast as Cannon Beach gets ready for the return of its famed Spring Unveiling Arts Festival, happening April 30 – May 2. Galleries are hosting smaller events – but these happenings are returning with popular artists as guests.

The latest works will be on display throughout Cannon Beach with numerous artists all over town.

Plenty of modifications will be in order for this Oregon coast favorite, however, with limited crowd sizes, masks required and there will not be the usual large receptions with food and wine as in the past. But the art will be as engaging as ever.

Some live action art events will return as well, and even some music.

A few of the galleries will host guest artists for limited attendance events. Icefire Glassworks will host guest artists Mark Gordon, Steven Krig and John Santellano. Gordon will blow glass and do a Q & A on Saturday. Gordon has a bold new series of blown glass vessels that once cooled, he then carves into the surface of the glass to reveal layers and create intricate textures.

Award-winning painter Hazel Schlesinger will paint en plein air Friday afternoon in the sculpture garden outside Northwest By Northwest Gallery. Bronze sculptor and painter Don Stastny; and sculptor Ivan McLean will also be guests in the sculpture garden for informal talks Saturday and Sunday. The sculpture garden will also feature wines from Sinnean and music by Bobcat Bob on Friday and Saturday.

Featured guest artists will include:

Collaborative work by two of the Pacific Northwest’s top glass artists, Ann Cavanaugh and Andy Nichols, will be featured at DragonFire Gallery. Cavanaugh creates richly layered fused glass panels and Nichols blows and sculpts the panels into finished works.

A new series of bronze sculpture by renowned wildlife artist Georgia Gerber will be showcased at Northwest By Northwest Gallery. Gerber is known for her popular public works including Rachel the Pig at the entrance to Seattle’s Pike Place Market and a series of 25 Oregon wildlife sculptures in Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse square.

Cannon Beach’s working glassblowing studio, Icefire Glassworks, will feature the work of Cannon Beach resident artists Jim Kingwell, a pioneer in the Northwest art glass movement; and Suzanne Kindland his studio partner. Kingwell celebrates 50 years of blowing art glass in 2021. Three of the glass studio’s artists will be guests for the festival.

New work by Robin & John Gumaelius who create Intricately detailed sculpture often combining ceramics, metal and wood portraying whimsical human and bird-forms, will be on exhibit at White Bird Gallery. Many of their creations are on metal wheels, feature richly textured figures and are often assembled, alluding to marionettes.

The latest works by bronze artist Nathan Bennett will premiere at Bronze Coast Gallery. In addition to bronze sculpture, Bennett has a unique technique of applying patina to bronze plates to create glowing landscapes and art pieces for the wall.

Jeffrey Hull has been a part of Cannon Beach’s arts scene for nearly 50 years and his Jeffrey Hull Gallery will showcase the latest works by the painter acclaimed for his watercolor seascapes.

A collection of Spring and Beyond fine art landscape photographs by Randall J Hodges will be featured at the photographer’s Cannon Beach gallery, Images of the West. Among his more than 4,800 published credits are books, magazines, calendars, greeting cards and more.

Three female artists, including Rachel Laura whose graphic landscapes are both bold and simple in form with expansive open areas, will be the focus of an exhibition at Cannon Beach Gallery, operated by the community’s non-profit Cannon Beach Arts Association.

For more information on the event, contact the local galleries involved, listed at https://cbgallerygroup.com/galleries/

Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted