Oregon Coast Fall Beach Cleanup Date Announced: September 29

Published 07/30/2018 at 2:12 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – SOLVE has announced the date of its fall Beach & Riverside Cleanup: it takes over the state’s beaches and waterways on September 29. Thousands of volunteers will hit the Oregon coast alone - from all across the state and sometimes beyond - to help remove trash from hundred of miles of sands along with taking out invasive plants, cleaning out the beaches, rivers and city streets before fall rains wash litter and debris into storm drains that make their way out to sea.

SOLVE, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, brings in over 5,000 Oregonians, organizing them as they mobilize across the state for the 35th annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup.

Since 1984, over 130,000 Beach & Riverside Cleanup volunteers have removed an astounding 1.7 million pounds of litter and marine debris from project sites across Oregon. This annual, family-friendly event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup and National Public Lands Day.

The event takes place that Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., although times may vary at some work sites.

SOLVE’s Beach & Riverside Cleanup includes over 100 hands-on volunteer litter cleanup and restoration events across the state, including 45 beach cleanup sites along the entirety of the Oregon coast.

The SOLVE beach cleanups have been around since 1984, with the organization first going by S.O.L.V (for Stop Oregon Litter and Vandalism), and then simply shortening the acronym to SOLV. In recent recent years it added the E for the new and more direct name of SOLVE.

Over those three decades, over 250,000 volunteers have removed an astounding 3.5 million pounds of debris from Oregon's beaches. This debris comes in many forms: from the single bottle cap littered on the beach to a thousand-pound commercial fishing net. One recent study published in the journal Science indicates that the entire ocean system of the world gets about eight million tons of plastic dumped into it each year. This number is on the rise, scientists say, and the impacts on the ocean, coastlines and marine life are getting worse.

"Thousands of pounds of marine debris both from Oregon and across the Pacific basin wash ashore on our iconic beaches each year, threatening the health of our wildlife and coastal communities," said a SOLVE spokesperson back in 2017. "While this is a worldwide problem, local citizens have the power to make a difference here on our own shores."

For those participating, you'll want to come prepared. Dress with the weather in mind – which could mean rain, wind, sun or all three interchanging. Organizers say you'll need sturdy shoes. All cleanup supplies will be provided. Volunteers who would like to help make the event more sustainable are encouraged to bring their own reusable bucket and work gloves. The most common items found during this event are broken pieces of plastic and cigarette butts, which are harmful to local wildlife. Bring an old colander to sift the tide lines for these tiny pieces.

