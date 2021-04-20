Vibrant Signs and Wild Temperament of Spring on Oregon Coast

Published 04/20/21

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – The photos and observations could be any spring of any year. While the following photo essay was compiled on one particular early April week some years ago, it’s all still what you’ll find on the Oregon coast in a typical season where winter is quickly being replaced.

If you’re not out on the beaches this time of year, here’s a look at what you’re missing.

Stop One: Cape Lookout State Park, above. Spring signals are clear just in the twilight alone. This spot near Oceanside has a definite glow. It’s a kind of pastel splash you really mostly just get this time of year.

A little further down the road, Tierra Del Mar, was – at least visually – on fire as the last rays dipped beyond the horizon.





Pacific City's Haystack Rock was framed behind some wondrous rays as well.





South of Pacific City, you enter the central Oregon coast, starting at Lincoln City. Even at night, that little big town showed off some remarkable colors.

Just south of there sits Depoe Bay, where the sweet aroma of blooming flowers often seem to be almost everywhere. Another sign of spring: one of the whale tours is seen zipping through the channel on the way to catch sight of all the whales still hovering in the area. But something is outstandingly outlandish about this moment: a dog seems to be leading the tour.





A day later on the central Oregon coast is typified by brilliant skies and calm seas of a deep blue nature. Further south, near Yachats, Stonefield Beach lights up with the waning rays of the sun in a uniquely vibrant, even unforgettable manner.





The following day is more typically spring-like for the Oregon coast. It begins to get moody. You get brooding skies mixed with bright sun, which shows off the cliffs of Beverly Beach at Newport in an extraordinary way.





The Pacific Ocean is much less calm this day, which is visible at Rodea Point near Depoe Bay.





Farther south, around Yachats, the mood definitely turns. Cape Cove, between Cape Perpetua and Cook's Chasm, is covered in a wild and wooly ocean by 6 p.m. The mists and fog begin to envelope the landscape and seascape, and a periodic drizzle kicks in.





By late that day, this was the foggy but ethereal scene at Depoe Bay just after midnight.





On the final and fourth day of this exploration, the mileage has been wracked up at some 150 miles. Things are in full spring moody mode. Spring on the Oregon coast is more about going back and forth between conditions, but this day remained largely misty, drizzly and even downright foggy.

Still, the sights on the north Oregon coast, at Pacific City, were magnificent in their stormy appearance. More on that below.

