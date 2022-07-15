Shop at the Dock Returns to Newport, Helps You Buy Straight from Oregon Coast Boats

(Newport, Oregon) – To paraphrase the old commercial: "Got Seafood?" Here's a new way to obtain an old favorite.

An Oregon coast seafood friend is back: Shop at the Dock Tours have returned to Newport. These tours show you around this bustling, working bay and give you the full in's and out's on how to buy seafood straight off the boat or from other local commercial fisheries, as well as what is currently in season.

The popular Shop at the Dock Tours took some time off during the pandemic, or it wasn't running a full schedule at times. In the past it has expanded to Garibaldi or Warrenton on the north Oregon coast. Organizers say a Garibaldi roster may still happen this year.

Tours are lead by Oregon Sea Grant staff, held on Fridays from July 15 to August 19, at 9:30, 10:00 and 10:30 a.m. Each are 90 minutes long and are free. They are, however, on a first-come, first-serve basis, but no registration is necessary. Which means you'll have to queue up on the day of. Groups of five or more should contact 541-648-6816 ahead of time to make arrangements. If people plan to buy seafood during the tour, they should make sure they bring cash, a cooler and ice.





Arrive early to find parking and a spot on the tour, and wear shoes with good traction. Everyone meets at the Port of Newport's Dock 5.

The tours started in Newport in 2014 with great success, then expanded to the north Oregon coast at Warrenton in 2017 and 2018. Also in 2018, tours debuted in Garibaldi.

Since 2014, more than 1,200 people have taken part in the tours. There’s a boost to the local economy as well.

According to Oregon Sea Grant, fishermen in Newport say they are now seeing regular, repeat customers over the years coming to buy fish – all people that started at the Shop at the Dock programs in the beginning.

These have boosted profits for these small businesses, adding a combined $20,000 in 2016 and 2017 to the bottom line of fishermen in Newport. Then, in all the regions, the calculations for food and lodging dollars spent by participants are sizable as well.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley later honored the program with a gift to Kaety Jacobson, one of the founders of Shop at the Dock.

