Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Shark Sightings on N. Oregon Coast Cause for Warnings Around Pacific City

Published 11/07/2017 at 5:57 PM PDT - Updated 11/07/2017 at 6:17 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Shark Sightings on N. Oregon Coast Cause for Warnings at Pacific City

(Pacific City, Oregon) – The Tillamook County Sheriff's office is putting up warnings around the Pacific City area of the north Oregon coast because of numerous shark sightings around those beaches. Starting on November 2, there have been sometimes more than one sighting per day, and authorities are not taking chances. (Photo courtesy Tillamook County Sheriff's office).

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

“Swimmers, surfers, fishermen, everyone: beware,” the department said on its Facebook page. “There have been several sightings of large sharks in the area of Cape Kiwanda that started last Thursday November 2nd. Several different individuals have reported seeing them in the days since, including yesterday. So, please use caution in and around the coastal waters.”

Signs are now posted as warnings, according to Tillamook County Emergency Management Director Gordon McCraw.

“One person who saw it said it was at least ten feet long,” McCraw said.

These are just warnings. The sheriff's office is stopping just short of urging people to not go in the water.

“You don't know when they're going to be around,” McCraw said.

There is more than one factor involved in these sightings, however. Currently, surf conditions are flat as a pancake in most areas, which makes seeing any shark much easier. Heavy numbers of salmon and other fish wandering through the north Oregon coast near-shore stretches could be drawing the sharks out as well.

Out of all the sharks normally found on the Oregon coast, Great Whites are about the only ones known for biting humans. It is possible this is not a Great White, however. Two other kinds of sharks known to this region have similar fins: the basking shark and the salmon shark. In fact, the salmon shark is related to the Great White and even looks like it, but a smaller version.

If the witness' size estimate of 10 feet is correct, this would indeed be a Great White.

Other sharks common to the Oregon coast: the Thresher shark, Pacific Sleeper, Blue shark, Short Fin Mako and the Soupfin. More on Cape Kiwanda and Pacific City below, as well as sharks found washed up on Oregon beaches:

Oregon Coast Lodging





Stranded shark photos below courtesy Seaside Aquarium





 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details