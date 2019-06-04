Spend Time with Sea Otters and Oregon Coast's Black Oystercatchers at Cannon Beach Events

Published 04/06/2019

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Earth Day with sea otters and a lecture on stunning birds of the Oregon coast: two such events fill the roster in Cannon Beach this month. (Sea otter photo courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium).

The north Oregon coast’s World of Haystack Rock lecture series is winding down: the next comes up on April 10, talking about “Oregon’s Black Oystercatchers.” The series happens at 7 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Library.

The Audubon Society’s Joe Liebezeit unveils the mysterious of the Oregon coast bird.

Liebezeit has worked for the Audubon Society of Portland since 2013, managing their community science science projects and a number of state-wide conservation efforts including Portland Audubon’s Coastal Conservation Program. Prior to his position with Portland Audubon, he worked for the Wildlife Conservation Society for 12 years leveraging on-the-ground science efforts to help protect shorebird and other wildlife from oil development and climate change impacts in Arctic Alaska.

More information on Audubon's Oregon Oystercatcher program visit https://audubonportland.org/files/species/black-oystercatcher-infographic-2018/at_download/file.

The Cannon Beach Library is at 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach.

Celebrate Earth Day at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum with a talk about sea otters.

These adorable creatures of Oregon are a missing keystone species. Expert Robert Bailey will talk about the history of the sea otter’s status in the state and how we can make some changes. The presentation will be on Monday, April 22 at 4 p.m.

Once common on the Oregon coast, sea otters were hunted nearly to extinction for their rich fur in the late 1700s and early 1800s. Their loss was a significant blow to coastal native people and to the marine environment. Although sea otters have returned elsewhere, they remain missing in Oregon. What will it take to help them return?



This talk will explore the history of sea otters in Oregon, their ecological and cultural importance, and the prospects for their return and recovery. It will touch on the mission of the Elakha Alliance, an Oregon non-profit organization devoted to sea otter conservation.

Cannon Beach History Museum. 1387 S Spruce St, Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

