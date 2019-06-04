Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Spend Time with Sea Otters and Oregon Coast's Black Oystercatchers at Cannon Beach Events

Published 04/06/2019 at 6:33 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Spend Time with Sea Otters and Oregon Coast's Black Oystercatchers at Cannon Beach Events

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; Incredible specials now
In Cannon Beach:
Deals in full force now
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Fantastic Deals for Winter
In Lincoln City:
Deals on rooms everywhere
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials abound
In Newport:
Specials and deals like crazy
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Many specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Earth Day with sea otters and a lecture on stunning birds of the Oregon coast: two such events fill the roster in Cannon Beach this month. (Sea otter photo courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium).

The north Oregon coast’s World of Haystack Rock lecture series is winding down: the next comes up on April 10, talking about “Oregon’s Black Oystercatchers.” The series happens at 7 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Library.

The Audubon Society’s Joe Liebezeit unveils the mysterious of the Oregon coast bird.

Liebezeit has worked for the Audubon Society of Portland since 2013, managing their community science science projects and a number of state-wide conservation efforts including Portland Audubon’s Coastal Conservation Program. Prior to his position with Portland Audubon, he worked for the Wildlife Conservation Society for 12 years leveraging on-the-ground science efforts to help protect shorebird and other wildlife from oil development and climate change impacts in Arctic Alaska.

More information on Audubon's Oregon Oystercatcher program visit https://audubonportland.org/files/species/black-oystercatcher-infographic-2018/at_download/file.

The Cannon Beach Library is at 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach.

Celebrate Earth Day at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum with a talk about sea otters.

These adorable creatures of Oregon are a missing keystone species. Expert Robert Bailey will talk about the history of the sea otter’s status in the state and how we can make some changes. The presentation will be on Monday, April 22 at 4 p.m.

Once common on the Oregon coast, sea otters were hunted nearly to extinction for their rich fur in the late 1700s and early 1800s. Their loss was a significant blow to coastal native people and to the marine environment. Although sea otters have returned elsewhere, they remain missing in Oregon. What will it take to help them return?

This talk will explore the history of sea otters in Oregon, their ecological and cultural importance, and the prospects for their return and recovery. It will touch on the mission of the Elakha Alliance, an Oregon non-profit organization devoted to sea otter conservation.

Cannon Beach History Museum. 1387 S Spruce St, Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

Lodging in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours



 






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Gas Prices Move Upwards Above $3
Drivers are likely getting sticker shock this week. Sciences
Remarkable Shades of Oceanside: Oregon Coast Photo Essay
Spring sights and vibrant colors. Travel tips, kids
Oregon Coast Whale Sightings Stellar, Including Stunning Orca Encounter
Up and down the shoreline the reports are many and spectacular. Sciences
Where to Catch the Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Live Streams
Whales and simply more whales
NW 26th St. Access at Lincoln City: a Little Oregon Coast Treasure
A few unique features, and it's a bit of a treasure hunt to find. Travel tips
State Officials Urge Safety Tips for Oregon Coast Spring Break
With those crowds, revelers and beach explorers comes a new wave of safety tips
Lots of Whales, Gooey Waves, Glowing Beaches, Glass Floats: Oregon Coast Spri...
This spring break is chock full of action. Kids, travel tips, lodging
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Begins Soon, Includes Live Stream
Spring Whale Watch Week festival of cetaceans returns March 23 through 31
Orcas Spotted Along Oregon Coast; Gray Whales Kicking Up Numbers
Two separate reports came in; probably heading for Columbia River
Sudden Closure of N. Oregon Coast Razor Clamming Just One Week After Reopened
State officials will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month. Science, travel tips, kids
Depoe Bay Scenic View Area a Stunning, Even Vibrating, Oregon Coast Wild Spot
Sometimes the best beaches of the Oregon coast are not beaches at all. Travel tips
Pacific City, Oregon Hotels Guide: Lodging, Rentals, Inns, Motels
Unique travel tips on where to stay in Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, hotels next to Cape Kiwanda
Changes in Central Oregon Coast Lodging Industry: New Owners, New Vacation Re...
New home for A1 Beach Rentals in Lincoln City; The Whaler in Newport has a new owner
Driving Through Manzanita, Nehalem Bay - An Insanely Cool N Oregon Coast Auto...
Still much to appreciate via an auto tour of Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler. Travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details