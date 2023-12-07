Razor Clamming Annual Closure Starts on N. Oregon Coast on July 15 - Through Oct

(Seaside, Oregon) – A minute after midnight on July 15, the bell tolls for thee, north Oregon coast clammers. (Photo Seaside Aquarium)

Razor clamming on Clatsop beaches (Seaside through Warrenton) goes into the annual conservation closure on that morning, where clamming is a no-go through midnight on September 30 (essentially opening back up on October 1).

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) made the announcement and reminder this week.

The rule does not apply to the rest of the Oregon coast, although other parts of the coastline get closed due to marine biotoxins. Currently, all of the coastline south of Clatsop Beach is closed to razor clamming because of the toxin domoic acid – except the 30-some miles between Florence and Seal Rock.

This closure of Clatsop beaches has been practiced since 1967 to preserve the robust population of this area, from Seaside to the mouth of the Columbia River. Here, over 90 percent of the state's razor clams reside. The conservation measures allow the new clams to set and ensure their numbers thrive for future harvesting by visitors and locals alike. While the closure is in effect, ODFW assesses their stocks.

Matt Hunter, a shellfish biologist with ODFW, said he hopes the public will respect that closure.

“Giving those young razor clams the time they need to set and not be disturbed benefits clam diggers in the long run,” Hunter said. “Unlike 2022 when we didn’t see many young clams, this spring and summer we are, so the conservation closure is even that much more important.”

Bay clamming is open along the entire coastline, ODFW noted.

Always check for toxin-related closures before harvesting clams or crabs by calling the shellfish safety hotline 1-800-448-2474. Closures are also noted on ODA’S Recreation Shellfish page and on ODFW’s Recreation Report – Clamming and Crabbing Report.

For more information about clamming on the Oregon coast, visit ODFW’s Crabbing and Clamming page online.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

