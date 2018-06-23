Pirates - Muddy Pirates - Invade Central Oregon Coast for Obstacle Race, Video

Published 06/23/2018 at 9:22 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Newport, Oregon) – It’s not hard to think of pirates when you think of the Oregon coast. But pirates trudging around in mud and racing each other past crazy walls and inventive structures meant to mess you up?

It’s exactly this muddy mix of pirates and obstacle racing that’s headed for Newport. This unique – even unusual – sporting event returns to the central Oregon coast town on July 14, as once again the town hosts its annual Buccaneer Rampage Mud Obstacle Race.

Nothing is as riotous and riveting as watching people dressed like pirates saunter and bound over crazy barriers in the mud. Again, runners confront not just wet, sloppy conditions but harsh, challenging and even terrain spread out over a few miles. Competitors will have to brave everything from mud crawls, puddle jumps, rope walls and more.

Mud obstacle course racing is a rapidly growing sport across the nation and Newport is proud to call itself home to one of these races. Newport Parks and Recreation hosts this yearly festival of fun, and this year it's added a new competitive race with prizes, and the kids' portion of the event is increasing in size and popularity.

The Buccaneer Rampage Mud Obstacle Race starts at 11 a.m. at the Newport Municipal Airport and runs until 3 p.m. The event typically draws about 125 athletes and dozens of people just to watch along the wild route.

“This race is designed to be fun and challenging while appealing to a wide range of participants,” said Mike Cavanaugh, Sports Coordinator for Newport Parks and Recreation. “It’s not your typical 5K race. It’s more of an adventure for everyone participating. We encourage both individuals and teams to register for the event.”

Other wild inventions include cargo nets that competitors may have to deal with, along with lots of darting between objects.

“Each year we’ve tried to add to the race,” Cavanaugh said. “We hope to have some new obstacles that everyone will like. If you don’t want to race, come out and cheer on the racers. Spectating is free and it's fun to watch everyone get dirty.”

This is now the third year of the kid's race, held after the adults have finished. Kids' registration is $10. This is for kids under 15 years old.

Cavanaugh said the children’s section of the race has been growing quickly.

“It really makes the event family friendly,” Cavanaugh said. “The kids course is a shorter version taken from the adult course. Part of their course entails jumping over tires, running through foam, and crawling through our the famous mud.”

The highlight is the competitive division. The first wave of runners will compete against each other for the best time. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female. Cavanaugh said it's an idea that has been floating around for years and was finally implemented.

There will be music, food and a beer garden throughout the day. Prizes will be given to the best male and female pirate costume as well.

Online pre-registration is $35 if completed by June 26. After that, registration is $40; day of the event registration is $45 and will close fifteen minutes prior to the race. The kid’s race is $10. www.buccaneerrampage.com.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the youth scholarship program at the Newport Recreation Center. These funds allow children from economically, disadvantaged households the opportunity to participate in a number of truly helpful recreation programs.

Newport Parks and Recreation is also in need of volunteers for this event. If you would like to help, email M.Cavanaugh@NewportOregon.gov or call 541-574-5453. Newport Municipal Airport. 135 SE 84th St. Newport, Oregon. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour











More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted