Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Tourism Industry Gathers in Yachats in Oct for Summit

Published 09/15/22 at 9:45 PM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Oregon Coast Tourism Industry Gathers in Yachats in Oct for Summit

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Yachats, Oregon) – As the main tourism season draws to a close on the Oregon coast, the Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) readies itself for a gathering of those in the biz, holding the sixth annual People's Coast Summit in Yachats on October 10 through 12. This conference of regional tourism professionals will both decompress and re-energize those in the industry, settling into cozy Yachats for a weekend of learning and new possibilities. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The OCVA welcomes participants to chill out after the busy summer tourism season, share experiences and connect with colleagues old and new.

Programming this year has a focus on ‘travelability’ or the accessibility in travel on the Oregon coast. Keynote speaker Kelcie Miller-Anderson will take the stage Tuesday evening to address topics of accessibility and disability advocacy in the tourism space. Miller-Anderson, of Calgary, Canada, has received many awards for her work as an environmentalist, innovator and scientist. She is one of Canada’s Top 20 Under 20, Next 36, and a Manning Youth Innovation award winner. Her website states, “As a young person diagnosed with several progressive illnesses at a young age, Kelcie has met challenge in more ways than one, but she's fiercely committed to not letting her illnesses hold her back.”


Kelcie Miller-Anderson, courtesy photo

Also on the roster is Zachary Stocks of Oregon Black Pioneers, who will be speaking about uncovering seldom-told stories of African Americans in the region. Dr. Sara Hamilton of University of California Davis discusses Oregon’s kelp forests and opportunities for ocean-based ecotourism – possibly a whole new realm and layer for visitors.

“We are thrilled to have such knowledgeable speakers this year to facilitate big picture thinking about progressive initiatives in tourism,” said OCVA Deputy Director and Summit organizer Arica Sears.

More experts will deliver workshops over the course of the conference, offering nuts and bolts skills for attendees to take home and put immediately to use. This year’s workshop topics include improving beach mobility on the Oregon coast, organizing familiarization tours and accessible itineraries, and developing ADA compliant websites.

Tourism professionals, small business owners and anyone interested in tourism on the Oregon Coast are invited to register for the summit. Summit registration fee includes meals, workshops and entertainment, and attendees should expect ample social and networking time between sessions. Register for the People’s Coast Summit at https://coast-summit-2022.heysummit.com/checkout/select-tickets/

Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours

STAYING HERE

The Adobe Resort, Yachats. Full-service resort right on the ocean, includes an award-winning restaurant and lounge onsite. Luxuriously unique rooms, some pet friendly and some handicapped-accessible. May find sliding glass doors with patios, private balcony, larger rooms, kitchens. Two-bedroom luxury suites with 1,400 sq feet, or whirlpool jets or Jacuzzis. Amenities: refrigerator, microwave, in-room telephone with voicemail, hair dryer, free wi-fi, room service dining, coffee. Apartments that can be like vacation rentals. (30 mins from Newport, Oregon)1555 HWY 101 N, Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-3141. Website


MORE PHOTOS BELOW





More of the Yachats area below





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast Tourism Industry Gathers in Yachats in Oct for Summit
People's Coast Summit in Yachats on October 10 through 12. Yachats events
Fall and Winter on Oregon's Curry Coast: Major Event Previews
From a mushroom festival to the holidays in Brookings. South coast events
N. Oregon Coast from a Different Perspective: Aerial Views of Manzanita to Se...
Flying above Seaside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, Manzanita
Razor Clamming to Reopen Oct. 1 on N. Oregon Coast, Barring Any Biotoxins
Closures allow newly set young clams to establish themselves on these beaches. Seaside events
Talk in Coos Bay Looks Into Local Tribal History Around South Oregon Coast
Medicinal herbs and plants utilized by tribes, Sept. 23. Coos Bay events
Coast Guard Rescues Vessel Stranded in Storm Off S. Oregon Coast, Coos Bay
Fishing vessel Lodestar lost propulsion 180 miles from Coos Bay
Exceptionally Cool Stuff at Lincoln City: Remarkable Oregon Coast in Photos, ...
More to Lincoln City than meets the eye. Travel tips, kids
Oregon's Smooth Jazz Fave Patrick Lamb Performs Sat at Coaster Theatre, Canno...
Coaster Theatre Playhouse on Saturday, September 17. Cannon Beach events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted