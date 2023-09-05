8 Oregon Parks Get New EV Charging Stations, Including Cape Lookout on the Coast

Published 05/09/23 at 5:24 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Tillamook, Oregon) - Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) just announced a unique partnership that has now brought EV chargers to eight state parks, including Cape Lookout State Park on the north Oregon coast. You'll find Rivian Waypoints Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers currently available in the day-use parking areas. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

OPRD partnered with electric vehicle maker Rivian, the nonprofit Adopt a Charger and manufacturer Entec Polymers, enhancing travel possibilities throughout the state for those using using zero-emission vehicles.

The charging station in Cape Lookout joins several others already in Oregon's Tillamook Coast area. There are six in Tillamook, and one each in Oceanside, Pacific City and Rockaway Beach.

The other state parks just debuting charging stations are Banks-Vernonia State Trail, William M. Tugman State Park, Prineville Reservoir State Park, The Cove Palisades State Park, Silver Falls State Park and in the Oregon Coast Range is L. L. Stub Stewart State Park.





While the charging stations normally cost money to use, the fees for using these new facilities in Oregon will be covered by Entec Polymers for some amount of time, possibly as much as the next two years for some areas. Rivian worked with AAC and donated the installation design along with construction costs. Fundraising done by AAC brought in plastics manufacturer Entec Polymers as a private donor.

You will still need a day-use pass to visit the state park if it requires those fees.

OPRD Director Lisa Sumption expressed many thanks to the agency's partners.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Rivian, Adopt A Charger and Entec Polymers. These public-private partnerships allow for innovative projects that help improve state park infrastructure and achieve a shared vision for a cleaner, greener future,” she said.



OPRD said all electric vehicles will be compatible with the new Level 2 chargers.

“This collaborative effort extends the electric charging infrastructure grid to new areas for EV drivers to explore,” OPRD said. “The chargers will improve recreational access for all EV drivers, not just Rivian owners.”

This new group of EV charges joins about 1700 public level 2 chargers throughout the entire state, including the Oregon coast. OPRD said more charging options will begin to convince other drivers to look at an EV for their future. This, in turn, will help Oregon transition to all cars trucks and SUVs to electrical vehicles.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

