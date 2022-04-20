Otter Rock And Roll Surf Contest Returns to Oregon Coast in June

Published 04/20/22 at 12:42 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Soon it will be Rock 'n Roll time at Otter Rock, the little central Oregon coast village that boasts the Devil's Punchbowl. The Otter Rock and Roll event in June, that is: but now is the time to sign up.

The youth surf contest Otter Rock and Roll happens June 11, along with a beach cleanup, taking place on the beach next to Devil's Punchbowl, part of Devil's Punchbowl State Park. It's a family event that includes a wild 'n wolly surf contest and beach scouring presented by Newport Surfrider on International Surfing Day. This year's installment is the 12th annual event.

Surfers 18 and under come from all over Oregon and beyond to surf with friends and family. There are three age groups for the girls and boys divisions. For the younger ones, there is a child with parent division. For beginners, there is a division in which a surfboard, wetsuit, and a personal coach are provided.

There's more to the longtime Oregon coast event than riding the waves, however.

“It provides an opportunity to impart the importance of active stewardship of our shared beaches, waves and ocean to the next generation,” Surfrider said. “Plus, it's a fun way to welcome summer.”





Otter Rock N’ Roll began in the 2000s in celebration of International Surfing Day, which is officially observed on June 20. It's all about uniting surfers around the world to celebrate the sport of surfing and to give back to the sea, the waves, and the beaches.

Check-in will be from 8 am to 9 am and the event starts at 9 am. The contest is $25 for pre-registration and $35 for late registration. Contest registration is now open online at https://orr2022.eventbrite.com.

If spaces are still available, beach (late) registration will be from 7:30 am to 8 am sharp.

Surfers may only register for one division. Surfers are required to hit the waves with their own age group. If you register for more than one division, organizers of the event will contact you and ensure you're only registered in the correct division – and refund any extra fees you have may incurred.

Surfrider is also asking for volunteers to help out. It will be a big event, organizers say, having become a important surf contest on the Oregon coast for many kids. For volunteer information and to sign up, go to https://volunteersignup.org/W7DPL.

“[We want] to keep the kids stoked on the beautiful oceans of our blue planet,” Surfriders said. Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours





