Variety of Free and Killer New Year Guided Hikes on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

Published 12/11/22 at 5:25 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Nehalem, Oregon) – A new year and a new day after midnight– all this brings the New Year hikes to the Oregon coast and Washington coast. In Oregon, it's called Guided First Day Hikes, and in Washington it's First Day Hikes, and both happen along these shorelines on New Year's Day at numerous places. (Photo Nehalem Bay State Park, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Both states have hikes all over the Pacific Northwest and not just the beach areas. Each starts at a different time and has different features. On the Washington coast, look for Cape Disappointment State Park and Bottle Beach State Park at Aberdeen. On the Oregon coast, they take place at Bullards Beach State Park near Bandon, Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park at Florence, Fort Stevens State Park at Warrenton, South Beach State Park at Newport, and at Sitka Sedge State Natural Area near Pacific City.



Fort Stevens, photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection

That Sunday, January 1 will be an action-packed one.

For the Oregon coast, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) said you should be ready to bundle up and to grab your friends and family for a scenic and informative trek. You'll hear about park history, geology, wildlife and plants in the area. Hikes are free and the $5 day-use parking fee is waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open.

You'll want to check out the Oregon First Day Hikes page for more details. Some hikes may require registration.

On the south Oregon coast's Bullards Beach State Park meet at 1 p.m. at the amphitheater. Fort Stevens State Park starts at 10 a.m.: meet at the main parking lot next to the museum and visitor center. For Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park it's 10 a.m., where you meet at the Cleawox Lodge. Nehalem Bay State Park's hike starts at 9 a.m.: meet at the main parking lot. At South Beach State Park, South Jetty it's 10 a.m. and you meet at the new Jetty Trailhead, South Jetty Day-use Area. For the Sitka Sedge State Natural Area, start time is 12 p.m. and you meet at the parking lot.

“A guided hike is great way to kick off 2023 in the outdoors and begin a new tradition or continue a longstanding family tradition,” said Lisa Sumption, director of the OPRD. “As our centennial year comes to a close, we’re excited to begin the next 100 years of Oregon State Parks and continue to offer year-round recreation.”

Like those on the Oregon coast, the Washington coast hikes are free and so is parking. However, you may need to register for some events with participation limits. See the Washington First Day Hikes page



Cape Disappointment, courtesy Visit Long Beach Peninsula

Bottle Beach State Park's hike begins at 9 a.m., with a length of 1.2 miles. You meet at the Bottle Beach parking lot. This one has plenty of history and birding locations, so bring binoculars. Cancellation Information: 360-268-9717.

At Ilwaco's Cape Disappointment, you meet at noon at Coastal Loop Parking area, near the Cape D. Cafe. Cancellation Information: 360-642-3029. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Fort Stevens



Bullards Beach, Bandon (courtesy OPRD)

