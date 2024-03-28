New Parking at N. Oregon Coast's Cape Kiwanda Opens After Main Lot Shut Down

Published 3/28/24 at 5:35 a.m.

(Pacific City, Oregon) – The parking situation at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City is going to greatly improve, after construction and refurbishing of the main parking lot next to the north Oregon coast attraction causes it to mostly shut down for a few months. Businesses and local tourism officials made a limited announcement Friday – right as spring break was starting – that they were adding a large amount of parking areas that were a quick walk to the cape's beach access. (Photo Pilar French)

In late February, Tillamook County announced the main parking would be closed most of the time through at least June as it underwent some remodeling and restructuring. About 30 spots were pointed out a few minutes away at the skate park in Pacific City, but all other options at the time were a half mile to two miles away. Those are still options, but more, closer possibilities are now offered.

Now, according to Tillamook County officials and some local business partners – including Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) – some 86 new spots are opening in the lot next to Doryland Pizza. Also arriving over spring break was some amount of street parking on Cape Kiwanda Dr., which is temporary during the closure.

Also opening are some parking areas behind Inn at Cape Kiwanda and about half a mile away at the Kiawanda Community Center.

These recent were options were slowly decided upon throughout March, according to Nestucca Ridge Development, but only announced to a handful of social media accounts just as spring break started.

You can see the new parking additions here.

As the Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area lot closure continues, TVCA said the newly-opened lot offers a central location to various attractions.

“With the closure of the Cape Kiwanda parking lot for reconstruction until July, this new parking lot serves as a vital solution to mitigate parking challenges in the area,” TCVA said. “The construction is part of the overall Kiwanda Corridor Project, which aims to enhance the safety, and overall community and visitor experience along Cape Kiwanda Drive.”

Boat launch access on the beach will still be maintained, TCVA told Oregon Coast Beach Connection.





There is still some limited parking availability at the Cape Kiwanda lot.

TCVA said there will be a shuttle trolley starting Memorial Weekend in May, which will operate Friday, Saturday and Sunday each week through September.

“The trolley operates all day and takes passengers as far north as Sitka Sedge State Park and Whalen Island County Park, and as far south and east as Brooten Road, where many shops and restaurants are located,” the agency said.

The Wave, the bus transit system operated by Tillamook County Transportation District, will also be available for travel to other points in Tillamook County. It also operates a route from Portland to Tillamook County. Check schedules here.



