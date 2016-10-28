Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

More Than One Wildlife Lecture Series Begins on N. Oregon Coast

Published 10/28/2016 at 4:41 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

peregrine falcon at Newport's Yaquina Head

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Don't worry about fall winter on the north Oregon coast getting very dull. Besides the storm watching fun, a whole series of fascinating wildlife lectures begins in early November in both Cannon Beach and nearby Manzanita. (Above: a peregrine falcon at Newport's Yaquina Head, the subject of a lecture in Cannon Beach on Nov. 9).

November 10 features a special lecture in Manzanita on albatrosses of the Oregon coast. The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council brings to town Ted Chu, wildlife biologist and Council Board Member, as the featured presenter for its Speaker Series event. It happens at the Pine Grove Community House at approximately 7:20 p.m., after some brief business by the council.

Albatrosses have been described as “the most legendary of all birds,” holding a special place in maritime lore and superstition such as in Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s The Rime of the Ancient Mariner. The true story of the albatross is even more enthralling.

Chu had the brief opportunity to volunteer on the Midway Atoll albatross nesting grounds where Black-footed and Laysan albatrosses that forage off the Oregon coast return each year to large breeding colonies. The slide presentation will highlight these iconic birds. As a special door prize, Chu will be giving away a signed copy of Carl Safina’s book Eye of the Albatross.

The Pine Grove Community House is at 225 Laneda Ave, in Manzanita, Oregon. Doors open at 6:30 pm for refreshments. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information on our speaker series on the Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1). Where to stay in Manzanita for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

In Cannon Beach, the Friends of Haystack Lecture series gets started in November with its 2016-17 season. These are held each second Wednesday of every month from November through April, all happening at the Cannon Beach Library at 7:30 p.m. (131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, Oregon).

It's one of the big science fun highlights of the north Oregon coast during winter.

The first lecture up is on November 9, featuring Wayne Hoffman, Policy Director for the Mid Coast Watershed Council on the central Oregon coast. He'll be talking about the Peregrine Falcons of Yaquina Head in Newport.

On December 14 you'll find biologist and wildlife photographer Neal Maine discussing the landmark Oregon Beach Bill and its 50th anniversary.

On January 11, it's Roy Lowe of the Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex. The agency oversees national wildlife refuges along most of the coastline, especially rocky island-like structures that are designated wildlife protection areas. These include spots like Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach, Siletz Bay in Lincoln City or Three Arch Rocks at Oceanside.

For this lecture, however, Lowe takes the audience on a trip to China with a presentation on "The Precipitous Loss of China's Coastal Wetlands and Impacts to Migratory Birds in the East Asian-Australasian Flyway." Where to stay in Cannon Beach for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More on Cannon Beach and Manzanita below:








More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 


 


Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details