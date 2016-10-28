More Than One Wildlife Lecture Series Begins on N. Oregon Coast

Published 10/28/2016 at 4:41 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Don't worry about fall winter on the north Oregon coast getting very dull. Besides the storm watching fun, a whole series of fascinating wildlife lectures begins in early November in both Cannon Beach and nearby Manzanita. (Above: a peregrine falcon at Newport's Yaquina Head, the subject of a lecture in Cannon Beach on Nov. 9).

November 10 features a special lecture in Manzanita on albatrosses of the Oregon coast. The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council brings to town Ted Chu, wildlife biologist and Council Board Member, as the featured presenter for its Speaker Series event. It happens at the Pine Grove Community House at approximately 7:20 p.m., after some brief business by the council.

Albatrosses have been described as “the most legendary of all birds,” holding a special place in maritime lore and superstition such as in Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s The Rime of the Ancient Mariner. The true story of the albatross is even more enthralling.

Chu had the brief opportunity to volunteer on the Midway Atoll albatross nesting grounds where Black-footed and Laysan albatrosses that forage off the Oregon coast return each year to large breeding colonies. The slide presentation will highlight these iconic birds. As a special door prize, Chu will be giving away a signed copy of Carl Safina’s book Eye of the Albatross.

The Pine Grove Community House is at 225 Laneda Ave, in Manzanita, Oregon. Doors open at 6:30 pm for refreshments. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information on our speaker series on the Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1). Where to stay in Manzanita for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour



In Cannon Beach, the Friends of Haystack Lecture series gets started in November with its 2016-17 season. These are held each second Wednesday of every month from November through April, all happening at the Cannon Beach Library at 7:30 p.m. (131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, Oregon).

It's one of the big science fun highlights of the north Oregon coast during winter.

The first lecture up is on November 9, featuring Wayne Hoffman, Policy Director for the Mid Coast Watershed Council on the central Oregon coast. He'll be talking about the Peregrine Falcons of Yaquina Head in Newport.

On December 14 you'll find biologist and wildlife photographer Neal Maine discussing the landmark Oregon Beach Bill and its 50th anniversary.

On January 11, it's Roy Lowe of the Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex. The agency oversees national wildlife refuges along most of the coastline, especially rocky island-like structures that are designated wildlife protection areas. These include spots like Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach, Siletz Bay in Lincoln City or Three Arch Rocks at Oceanside.

For this lecture, however, Lowe takes the audience on a trip to China with a presentation on "The Precipitous Loss of China's Coastal Wetlands and Impacts to Migratory Birds in the East Asian-Australasian Flyway." Where to stay in Cannon Beach for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

