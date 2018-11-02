Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Unusual Sides to N. Oregon Coast History Come to Light, Including Mysterious Grave

Published 02/11/2018 at 2:45 AM PDT - Updated 02/11/2018 at 3:15 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Unusual Sides to North Oregon Coast History Come to Light, Including Mysterious Grave

(Seaside, Oregon) – Two unusual sides to north Oregon coast history pop up in Seaside and Astoria this month, both focusing on the deceased in the area – known and unknown. One event involves an age-old mystery in Seaside, while another delves into prominent people of Astoria's past.

The Cove in Seaside is a popular local surfing paradise on the north Oregon coast, and it's a habitat for a wide variety of precious marine life. Its most popular and mysterious landmark is the sailors’ gravesite seen by all who make their way to The Cove. No tour of Seaside is complete without a visit to Sailors’ Grave.

There are many stories regarding those for whom Sailors’ Grave is – or may be - a final resting place. Robin and Bill Montero will share their research and discovery of the possible and probable grave residents in their presentation "Known Only To God: The Mystery of Sailors' Grave" at the next History & Hops at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 22nd at Seaside Brewing Co.

When Robin and Bill Montero purchased their home across the street from Sailors’ Grave, they became interested in knowing more about the landmark. As they joined their neighbors in caring for the site, they researched its history which culminated in the City of Seaside erecting a historical marker based on the information they discovered.

History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co., 861 Broadway. www.seasideoregonuseum.com.

Every Thursday in Astoria brings Tap Into History to Fort George Brewery. The north Oregon coast beer brewing heavyweight teams up with the Clatsop County Historical Society in the Lovell Showroom at 7 p.m. for a variety of lectures and talks about regional history. It's free and all ages are welcome.

On February 15, the program is Book of the Dead. Mac Burns of the Clatsop County Historical Society speaks about the interesting lives (and deaths) of notable area residents throughout the years.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

On February 22, the program veers from history with “Is Poetry a Way of Thinking?” The talk is given by local “philosopharian” Seth Technor.

According to Technor: "It’s said a picture is worth a thousand words, but a poem can paint a thousand pictures with just a few words. How can this be? This discussion will consider what poetry is and how this language can utilize words and imagination. Even more, it will investigate how it’s possible for poetry, with its extraordinary and idiosyncratic use of language, to have such immense power over the way we encounter and feel the world."

Fort George Brewery and Public House. 1483 Duane Street. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

Oregon Coast Lodging





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details