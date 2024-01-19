Oregon Coast's Lincoln City to Upgrade Curbs with Accessibility Ramps

Published 1/18/24 at 5:35 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Highway 101 in one Oregon coast town is getting to get some much-needed work this year. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) just announced that sometime in the middle of 2024, Lincoln City curbs will get upgrades of curb ramps to accommodate anyone with a disability.

This is to bring the majority of the town up to current American with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility standards. The ramps make it easier for wheelchairs and anyone else by creating a gentle slope down to the roadway, which promotes safer travel to and from the sidewalk.

“We're adding textured plates at the curb ramps, called truncated domes,” ODOT said. “These allow pedestrians to feel, see and hear where the crossing is located and the direction they should go to safely cross the street.”

They also work well with strollers, walkers, hand carts, bicycles and pedestrians who have trouble stepping up or down.

“Whether you drive, ride, walk or roll, we are committed to providing the best accessibility possible to all people using the transportation system,” ODOT said.

Once construction starts on the $24.1 million project, you can expect noise, closures of lanes and shoulders, traffic delays and flaggers helping traffic along.





Just about all major corners along the central Oregon coast's highway are getting them, including NW 40th St, 39th St, N 36th St, various midblock crossings, NW 19th St, Division St, and many, many more.

Lincoln City also has beach wheelchairs available for lending out, available year-round for free.

They feature large, balloon-type tires that allow for added stability and ease of rolling. Beach wheelchairs allow people with limited mobility to travel over sand, shells and rocks to visit Lincoln City’s beautiful Taft Beach and Siletz Bay. Daily rentals are available at SW 51st St. in the historic Taft.

Last year, Lincoln City became one of two Oregon coast towns with mobility mats, long structures of polyester that make wandering the beaches easier. These are only around in the summer season, however.

To utilize these, see the Lincoln City parks website.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW



























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted