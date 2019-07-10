Central Oregon Coast Preview: Lincoln City Glass Floats, Halloween, Snoop Dogg

2019-07-10

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It’s a series of dark and stormy nights on the central Oregon coast, with Lincoln City going bump in the night – and during the day. It’s simply going bonkers with all kinds of events in October and November, including food, theater, Celtic music, plenty of Halloween stuff and a visit by Snoop Dogg. There’s also a lot of glass floats.

October 11 – 13, 18 – 19, 25 – 26. Haunted Taft. Hear about the mysterious Ghost Schooner of Siletz Bay, the spooky goings-on at the Oregon Coast’s oldest continuously operated pub, an eerie local Bigfoot sighting, and much more during this fun and spooky walking tour of the Historic Taft District of Lincoln City. $10 - $20. Ages 8+. Tickets visit HauntedTaft.com. Sapphire Center. 4840 SE Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. Website here.

October 12 – 13. Finders Keepers Kickoff Weekend. Hunt 100 extra glass floats as we kick off the new season. Throughout Lincoln City, Oregon. Website here.

October 12. Come Rain or Come Shine. Enjoy three sets of swing, waltz, polka, foxtrot and more, played by 25 musicians, both amateur and professional, from the beach and beyond. Come as you are, no partner required! Open table seating and a no-host bar with beer, wine, sodas and sweet treats. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org.

October 17. Dark & Stormy Nights. Author Valerie Davisson is the third presenter for this October Series. Free to the public. 4 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 SW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-2277. DriftwoodLib.org.



October 18. Dogtoberfest. Lincoln City Animal Shelter Fundraiser. Raise some money for the Lincoln County Animal Shelter! LCAS recently had to vacate their building and need to raise some money for a new location. Special Oktoberfest beers on tap, donating $1 from each pint, selling $1 raffle tickets, and of course accepting any donations to help our local animals. Raffles. 6:30 p.m. Black Squid Beer House. 3001 SW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-614-0733. BlackSquidBeerHouse.com.



October 18. Celtic Series: Daimh. Gaelic Supergroup and unchallenged champions of straight-in-the-eye Highland music are based around West Lochaber and the Isle of Skye. Tickets $25. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org.

October 19. Hands-on Bread Basics. 4-hour class where you will learn to master the basics of bread making. Everyone will leave with all the bakery goods they have made. A light lunch and wine will be served. 11 a.m. $125.00 per person. Culinary Center in Lincoln City. 801 SW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125. Website here.



October 24 – November 17. Deathtrap by Ira Levin presented by Theatre West. Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college - a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. $15. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

October 24. Dark & Stormy Nights: Author Alexandra Mason is the fourth presenter for this October Series. Free to the public. 4 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 SW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-2277. DriftwoodLib.org.

October 25 – 31. Oregon-Made Festival. films over the years that were filmed in Oregon. Twelve films, from the silent era through modern day will be featured. Films included: Stand By Me, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Goonies, and many more. Tickets for the entire festival are $60 for one person and $100 for two. Tickets for individual shows will be available on the day of the event. Bijou Theatre. 1624 NE Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. CinemaLovers.com.

October 26. Scream Halloween Party. On the Saturday before All-Hallows-Eve, gather for a grown-up’s night of club music, adult beverages, and competitive costumes. 9 p.m. No cover charge. Must be 21+. Chinooks Winds Casino Resort. North end of Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228. www.chinookwindscasino.com/

October 31. Dark & Stormy Nights: Author Caitlin Starling is the final presenter for this October Series. Free to the public. 4 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 SW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-2277. DriftwoodLib.org.

October 31. Snoop Dogg. Legendary rapper live in concert celebrating his new record release "I Want to Thank Me." 8 p.m. Tickets: $65 – $80. Must be 21+. Chinooks Winds Casino Resort. North end of Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228. www.chinookwindscasino.com/

November 1. Dia De Meurtos (Day of the Dead) Family Celebration. Celebrate Day of the Dead with music, dancing, face-painting, and an altar to which anyone can add a remembrance of loved ones they wish to honor. It will also be a community-style potluck, in which those attending may bring a favorite dish to share. 6 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 801 SW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-2277. DriftwoodLib.org.

November 3. Sugar & Spice & Everything Nice Demo Class. Special one night only event at Olde Line Lanes Restaurant and Bowling Alley. 3 PM - 5 PM. Start your holidays off the right way with these decadent dessert and cocktail pairings. Cost: $40 per person. Olde Line Lanes. 316 SE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125. CulinaryCenterLincolnCity.com.

November 9. Bird Watching Clinic. Bird Watching Clinic at Knight Park . 9 AM. In Salmon River Estuary, look for wintering birds in woodlands, marsh and along the river. The clinics are free and no registration is required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274.

November 10. Celtic Series: The Lasses. Sophie Janna and Margot Merah sing together like sisters. Songs from the Celtic and American traditions and strong original songs are brought with clear voices, heavenly harmonies and full hearts. With honest, effective arrangements on bodhrán and guitar, the beautiful blend of the women’s voices takes the center stage. 7 - 9 PM. Tickets $25. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. Website here.

November 20. Klementine’s Kitchen Holiday Jambalaya Demo Class. Tasty holiday demonstration class. Sit back relax and watch Louisiana native Chef Etienne show you the proper way to make this festive dish. Menu: Ham and Sausage Holiday Jambalaya. A glass of Oregon wine, beer or hard cider. 6 p.m. Olde Line Lanes. 801 SW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125. Website here. - - Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours









