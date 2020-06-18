Where the Land and Road Ends at Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast

Published 06/18/2020 at 5:44 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There’s a fascinating twist to much of the Oregon coast: often the most interesting aspects of any given town lie at its northernmost and southernmost parts. In Cannon Beach, it’s Silver Point on one end and Crescent Beach at the other – or Ecola State Park, depending on how you think of it. In Seaside, the Cove presents the most intricate sights while at the northern tip the 12th Ave. access has bundles of secrets.

In Lincoln City, the Siletz Bay is the most diverse, but it’s at the north end where the real surprises often lie. It’s literally where the road and the land ends - at Roads End State Recreational Site. Take Logan Road from Highway 101, follow to almost the end and you arrive at the state park.





There’s a varied amount of stuff going on, including one large parking area with various amenities and a turnaround north of this spot that’s part parking lot. Both provide exceptional elevated views, which come in handy when whales come around.

This is the main beach access – but wait, there’s more.





Continue on Logan Road and from there you can continue north through a neighborhood of cabins and expensive homes until you come to the last public beach access. This spot allows for perhaps two cars to park there and is approximately half a mile from the looming cliff. It’s officially called Logan Road Wayside. There’s another more secret access even farther north by a couple blocks.

All this gets you closer to some unusual aspects of the central Oregon coast town, including a curious spot that acts as a second bay in Lincoln City.





The cliff is called Roads End Point and part of a larger structure that’s across the Salmon River from Cascade Head. This possesses the rock structure known as Wizard Rock. At anything but a high tide, this moody, slightly spooky, pointed rock can be seen. But at a low tide, you can go around Wizard Rock and find a rarely touched section of beach, filled with small caves, pristine, glistening sand and inviting, angular rock forms and haystacks to climb and carouse on.





Like the hidden parts of Oceanside to the north, this beach provides quite a Gilligan's Island experience, and it's walked on far less by humans than that spot. Plus, there's something so idyllic and peaceful about this place you can easily convince yourself you're one of the first to ever have set foot.









