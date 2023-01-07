Oregon Coast Groups Call for Post-Fireworks Cleanup Volunteers on July 5

Published 07/01/23 at 4:31 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Every year, hundreds of thousands of people hit the Oregon coast on the 4th of July – even more if you count the riverbanks and parks around the state. After each of these celebrations, there's a lot of cleanup to do. Tons of fireworks debris, always harmful, litters the state's waterways and green spaces. (Above: fireworks at Waldport; Oregon Coast Beach Connection).

Because of this, SOLVE is putting together a statewide cleanup effort on the fifth of July, especially along the Oregon coast. They're putting out a call for volunteers for the day after the big ruckus, with numerous cleanups scheduled for the northern half of the Oregon coast, from Waldport up to Seaside.

There are none on that day for the south Oregon coast, but one is held in Gold Beach on July 8.

“With more volunteers, we can make an even bigger impact. A clean beach is a happy beach,” said SOLVE.

As summertime descends in earnest on Oregon beaches, SOLVE said the ocean and rivers beckon. It makes for a perfect time to reflect on what these natural amenities mean.

“We look forward to all the fun we are going to have and positive impacts that we will make through the numerous events already lined up on our calendar,” SOLVE said.

The largest grouping of cleanup events happens in Lincoln County, put together by the Newport chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. Most happen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and advance registration is encouraged.

Visit https://www.solveoregon.org/july-fifth-cleanups to find a cleanup near you.

They can be found:

“The Fourth of July holiday and the days surrounding it contribute so much litter and marine debris to Oregon’s beaches that the fifth of July has now been declared the dirtiest beach day of the year,” Surfrider said. “The debris from fireworks and other festivities can end up in the ocean, entangling wildlife and harming them when mistaken for food.”

