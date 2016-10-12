Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

History, Holidays and a Party on Central and North Oregon Coast

Published 12/10/2016 at 4:23 PM PDT - Updated 12/10/2016 at 4:29 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Labyrinth Walk in Lincoln City

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – There are two distinctly different but relaxing ways to get away from the hustle and bustle of the holidays next week – one on the north coast and the other on the central Oregon coast. One in Lincoln City really takes you away with a touch of meditation, while the other at Cannon Beach takes you into the past. (Above: the Labyrinth Walk in Lincoln City).

On Monday, December 19, the Lincoln City Cultural Center will be hosting just such an experience: the Winter Solstice Labyrinth and Food Drive, open from 10 am to 6 pm in the auditorium. Admission is suggested donation of non-perishable food, cash or checks for the Lincoln City Food Pantry.

What is a labyrinth walk? In this case, it’s a slow, deliberate walk around a painted canvas labyrinth that is based on the design found in the floor of the Chartres Cathedral. There’s a single winding path leading to the center, where a lotus pattern signifies a place for prayer, meditation and reflection. When you’re done in the center, simply walk your way back out again.

The labyrinth is an ancient symbol, known in many cultures for thousands of years. All are asked to honor the silence and be respectful of others along the path. Participants can walk in honor of loved ones who have passed on, to give thanks or ask for help, and to enter the mystery of life. There are as many reasons as there are walkers, and all are welcome.

The labyrinth will be open, with gentle music and light refreshments, from 10 am to 6 pm. Walkers may arrive any time during the 8-hour period, and to take part for as long or as little as they like. This event is all made possible by donations from the public, and the generosity of the Congregational Church of Lincoln City-United Church of Christ.

For more information, call the Cultural Center at 541-994-9994. The Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in the historic DeLake School in Lincoln City.


Farther up on the north Oregon coast, it’s time to have a little fun and maybe laugh a little. On Saturday, December 17, the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum will engage you with their annual holiday and appreciation event. Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. the museum will offer a series of fun festivities, tasty treats and even a free raffle.

Enjoy hot chocolate, apple cider, delicious Sleepy Monk coffee, and even a delightful holiday punch. The museum staff will have homemade cupcakes, brownies, and other treats for you to enjoy.

Bring the kiddos for story time at 1:00 p.m. when Executive Director Elaine Trucke and Archivist Liz Johnson read from their favorite holiday tomes. The kids will also love the museum’s own Christmas Banana.

"Everyone has a Santa," said director Elaine Murdy-Trucke. “We have the Christmas Banana."

While the story behind this potassium-loaded holiday loving character is a bit unclear, you can't help but be curious.

In addition to the Christmas Banana, museum staff will be sporting their favorite holiday ugly sweaters – all day. Enjoy a relaxing coloring session or learn some unique Cannon Beach history.

Don’t miss the free raffle. Everyone that visits the museum on Saturday, December 17 will automatically be entered into a raffle to win a Terrible Tilly Hoodie or a basket of goodies from Bruce's Candy Kitchen (one entry per person.) Also, everything in the Museum's gift shop will be 40 percent off for active members, making for a perfect holiday treat.

The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is a private non-profit located at 1387 S. Spruce Street in Cannon Beach. For more information visit www.cbhistory.org or call 503-436-9301.


 

Coastal Spotlight

